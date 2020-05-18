China backs WHO-led COVID probe ultimately

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping has announced.

Xi’s comments, made on Monday during a video speech to the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Switzerland, come as a resolution pushed by the European Union and Australia calling for a review of the origin and spread of coronavirus gathers international support. The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 people globally.

China had previously opposed calls for such investigations from Washington and Canberra, but Xi signalled on Monday that Beijing would be amenable to an impartial review.

“China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up experiences and remedy deficiencies,” Xi told the assembly. “This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld.”

Xi reiterated Beijing’s defence of its actions when the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in the country and said China was open and transparent and had acted quickly to share information.

He also pledged $2 billion ($A3.1 billion) in financial support over two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially to help developing countries. China will also make self-developed vaccines a public good to help with the efforts to curb the pandemic, he said.

Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China and help establish so-called green corridors to move essential goods quickly throughout the world, Xi said.

During the two-day WHA meeting, the world’s health ministers are expected to back calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO’s performance, criticism of which has been led by US President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic would be overcome more quickly if the world worked together to tackle it, adding it was necessary to look at whether the WHO’s processes could be improved.

“The World Health Organization is the legitimate, global institution where all the threads come together. Because that is the case, we have to keep looking at how we can further improve its functioning,” Merkel said in a video message to the Geneva WHO meeting, adding this included ensuring it had sustainable financing.

Stressing no country could tackle the coronavirus alone, she also said: “I am convinced we will overcome the pandemic. The more we work together internationally, the quicker we will achieve this.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for giving the WHO more teeth to combat emerging diseases which threatened global health.

Moon, in remarks to the WHO’s annual ministerial assembly being held online, said: “We must update the WHO International Health Regulations and other relevant norms and augment them with binding legal force”.

Under the 2005 rules, WHO’s 194 member states are supposed to inform the Geneva-based agency quickly of any outbreaks. But WHO has limited leverage and lacks the power to enter countries to investigate without their permission.

“Infection-related data should be shared among countries in a more transparent manner and an early warning system and a cooperation mechanism must be jointly established,” Moon said.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa affirmed its “full support” for the WHO which he said had been key in guiding the international response to coronavirus.

Ramaphosa, speaking to the WHO’s online assembly, said assistance to Africa needed to include debt relief and help with diagnostics, drugs and medical supplies.