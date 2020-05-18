China backs WHO-led COVID probe ultimately

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Xi Jinping says China backs a WHO-led COVID-19 response review once it's under control. Image by EPA PHOTO

epidemic and plague

China backs WHO-led COVID probe ultimately

By AAP

May 18, 2020

2020-05-18 22:24:54

China supports a comprehensive review of the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic, led by the World Health Organization (WHO) after the virus is brought under control, President Xi Jinping has announced.

Xi’s comments, made on Monday during a video speech to the World Health Assembly (WHA) in Switzerland, come as a resolution pushed by the European Union and Australia calling for a review of the origin and spread of coronavirus gathers international support. The pandemic has killed more than 310,000 people globally.

China had previously opposed calls for such investigations from Washington and Canberra, but Xi signalled on Monday that Beijing would be amenable to an impartial review.

“China supports a comprehensive evaluation of the global response to the epidemic after the global epidemic is under control, to sum up experiences and remedy deficiencies,” Xi told the assembly. “This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld.”

Xi reiterated Beijing’s defence of its actions when the COVID-19 outbreak emerged in the country and said China was open and transparent and had acted quickly to share information.

He also pledged $2 billion ($A3.1 billion) in financial support over two years to help deal with COVID-19, especially to help developing countries. China will also make self-developed vaccines a public good to help with the efforts to curb the pandemic, he said.

Beijing will work with the United Nations to set up a global humanitarian response depot and hub in China and help establish so-called green corridors to move essential goods quickly throughout the world, Xi said.

During the two-day WHA meeting, the world’s health ministers are expected to back calls for an independent evaluation of the WHO’s performance, criticism of which has been led by US President Donald Trump.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said the pandemic would be overcome more quickly if the world worked together to tackle it, adding it was necessary to look at whether the WHO’s processes could be improved.

“The World Health Organization is the legitimate, global institution where all the threads come together. Because that is the case, we have to keep looking at how we can further improve its functioning,” Merkel said in a video message to the Geneva WHO meeting, adding this included ensuring it had sustainable financing.

Stressing no country could tackle the coronavirus alone, she also said: “I am convinced we will overcome the pandemic. The more we work together internationally, the quicker we will achieve this.”

South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for giving the WHO more teeth to combat emerging diseases which threatened global health.

Moon, in remarks to the WHO’s annual ministerial assembly being held online, said: “We must update the WHO International Health Regulations and other relevant norms and augment them with binding legal force”.

Under the 2005 rules, WHO’s 194 member states are supposed to inform the Geneva-based agency quickly of any outbreaks. But WHO  has limited leverage and lacks the power to enter countries to investigate without their permission.

“Infection-related data should be shared among countries in a more transparent manner and an early warning system and a cooperation mechanism must be jointly established,” Moon said.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa said Africa affirmed its “full support” for the WHO which he said had been key in guiding the international response to coronavirus.

Ramaphosa, speaking to the WHO’s online assembly, said assistance to Africa needed to include debt relief and help with diagnostics, drugs and medical supplies. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

news

politics

China hits back at Aust over virus inquiry

China says it will impose tariffs of around 80 per cent on barley imports from Australia from Tuesday, as more than 110 nations the push for a COVID-19 inquiry.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

world

virus diseases

Italy, UK say don't pin hopes on vaccine

People should not wait to be saved by the development of a vaccine to combat the coronavirus, the prime ministers of the UK and Italy say.