Xie Feng, China's foreign affairs commissioner in Hong Kong, defended proposed new security laws. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

diplomacy

China calls some HK protest acts terrorism

By James Pomfret and Twinnie Siu

May 25, 2020

2020-05-25 21:17:40

China’s foreign ministry office in Hong Kong and the city’s security chief have defended proposed national security laws by describing some acts in mass pro-democracy protests last year as terrorism.

Several government departments issued statements in defence of the proposal after the biggest protest in the city on Sunday since the coronavirus lockdown.

The security legislation aims to tackle secession, subversion and terrorist activities and could see Chinese intelligence agencies set up bases in semi-autonomous Hong Kong, one of the world’s leading financial hubs.

Pro-democracy activists and politicians say the legislation could erode Hong Kong’s freedoms, guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” agreement under which former colonial power Britain returned the territory to China in 1997.

China’s Foreign Commissioner in Hong Kong, Xie Feng, said the laws would only target a minority of “troublemakers” who had posed “imminent danger” to China’s national security.

“The legislation will alleviate the grave concerns among local and foreign business communities about the violent and terrorist forces,” Xie said.

He declined to clarify specifics of the proposed laws that have stoked concerns, including when the legislation would be enacted, what specific acts would be outlawed, and whether it would have retroactive effect.

Asked whether the security agencies to be set up in Hong Kong would have law enforcement powers, Xie said: “Concerning the details, they are still being deliberated so I’m not in a position to tell you right now.”

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese officials have come out in recent days seeking to reassure investors their interests would not be harmed and criticisng protesters.

Police Commissioner Chris Tang cited 14 cases involving explosives which he said were commonly used in terrorist attacks overseas, and five seizures of firearms and ammunition since protests began.

Secretary for Security John Lee said “terrorism is growing” and harmful activities such as calling for Hong Kong’s independence were becoming more rampant.

In scenes evoking memories of last year’s protests, crowds thronged city streets on Sunday, many chanting “Hong Kong independence, the only way out.”

Police said they arrested more than 180 people, firing tear gas and water cannon for the first time in months.

Calls for independence are anathema to Beijing, which considers Hong Kong an inalienable part of the country. The proposed framework stresses Beijing’s intent to crack down on such acts.

The US, Australia, Britain, Canada and others have expressed concerns about the legislation, widely seen as a potential turning point for China’s freest city.

Washington is considering whether to maintain Hong Kong’s special status in US law, which has helped it maintain its position as a global financial centre.

In Bejing, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian accused the US of “flagrantly interfering” in China’s national security legislation.

The Hong Kong Bar Association questioned the legality of a mechanism Beijing is expected to use to introduce the legislation, which annexes it to the city’s mini-constitution, bypassing public consultation and the legislature.

It also raised doubts about the legality of any new mainland agencies in the city as well as whether the independence of the judicial system will be preserved.

rugby league

States open to work with NRL on crowds

The NSW government says crowds for NRL matches are not yet on its list of considerations but it is willing to work with the league on a proposal.

Australian rules football

AFL blockbusters locked in for restart

A series of high-profile matches have been scheduled in prime time slots for the opening four weeks of the rebooted 2020 AFL season.

rugby union

Reds skipper won't dwell on rebel trio

Queensland Reds skipper Liam Wright will focus on teammates committed to the team's cause after the exits of Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas.

basketball

Bogut's basketball future up in the air

Andrew Bogut is weighing up his basketball future after electing not to sign a new NBL deal with the Sydney Kings.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven returns to Cats training

Geelong midfielder arrived at club headquarters for training on Monday after recovering from a mysterious stab wound that required surgery.

inquiry

Inquiry focuses on impact of bushfires

The Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements'hearing is focusing on the impact of the Black Summer bushfires on people and communities.

politics

No respite for UK PM and embattled aide

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson refuses to sack his aide Dominic Cummings who is accused of flouting the coronavirus lockdown by driving 400km from London..