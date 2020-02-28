China counts 433 new virus cases, 29 dead

Mainland China has reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on February 26, the National Health Commission says, up from 406 on the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now reached 78,497, the health authority said on Thursday.

The number of new deaths stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since January 28, and down from 52 on the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2744 people.

Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.

Beijing and the provinces of Heilongjiang and Henan were the locations of the other three fatalities.