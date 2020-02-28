China counts 433 new virus cases, 29 dead

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mask-wearing people ride bicycles on a street in Beijing. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China counts 433 new virus cases, 29 dead

By AAP

February 28, 2020

2020-02-28 12:46:18

Mainland China has reported 433 new cases of coronavirus infections on February 26, the National Health Commission says, up from 406 on the previous day.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China has now reached 78,497, the health authority said on Thursday.

The number of new deaths stood at 29, the lowest daily rate since January 28, and down from 52 on the previous day. The outbreak has now killed a total of 2744 people.

Hubei, the central Chinese province at the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 409 new cases and 26 deaths on Wednesday.

Beijing and the provinces of Heilongjiang and Henan were the locations of the other three fatalities. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

sport

Coronavirus impacts Aust cyclists, sports

Australian cyclists are among a group being tested for the coronavirus as soccer and rugby become the latest sports affected by the outbreak.

cricket

Perry no certainty to face NZ in T20 WCup

Ellyse Perry is in doubt to play in Australia's sudden-death women's Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand due to a sore hip.

rugby union

Super Rugby games relocated to Australia

Two Super Rugby games have been relocated from Japan to Australia with the Sunwolves now facing the Brumbies in Wollongong and Crusaders in Brisbane.

Summer Olympics

Coronavirus no distraction for Chalmers

Australia's Olympic swimming champion Kyle Chalmers says the coronavirus isn't distracting him from preparing for the Tokyo Olympics.

news

politics

Market virus slump adds to summer of hell

Australian shares suffered another steep sell-off as concerns surrounding the coronavirus mounted, potentially further undermining the economic outlook.

sport

rugby league

Ofahengaue ban means blooding baby Broncos

Brisbane to bring in youngsters after forward Joe Ofahengaue was stood down for the first two rounds following an alcohol-related charge.

world

epidemic and plague

World prepares for coronavirus pandemic

WHO is warning nations across the world to prepare for COVID-19 as markets tumble and authorities scramble to contain the outbreak