China critical of Aust’s virus probe call

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Scott Morrison's Australian government wants an inquiry into the origins of coronavirus pandemic. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

virus diseases

China critical of Aust’s virus probe call

By Kirsty Needham and Stephanie Nebehay

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 03:11:59

Australia’s call for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has drawn sharp criticism from China, accusing Scott Morrison’s government of taking instructions from the United States.

Australia sought support for an investigation into the pandemic outbreak, including the response of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in calls with US President Donald Trump and major powers, but France and Britain said now was the time to fight the virus and not apportion blame.

PM Morrison said on Twitter he had “a very constructive discussion” with Trump on the two nation’s responses to COVID-19 and the need to get economies up and running.

“We also talked about the WHO & working together to improve the transparency & effectiveness of the international responses to pandemics,” he tweeted.

Senior Australian lawmakers have also questioned Beijing’s transparency over the pandemic.

But China’s embassy in Canberra said in a statement late on Tuesday that Australian lawmakers were acting as the mouthpiece of Trump and “certain Australian politicians are keen to parrot what those Americans have asserted and simply follow them in staging political attacks on China”.

The White House has been fiercely critical of China and the WHO, and has withdrawn US funding from the UN agency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday said the US strongly believes that China’s ruling communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the WHO.

Morrison also spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron by phone about the role of the WHO.

Macron told Morrison now was not the time for an investigation, a French official said on Wednesday.

“He says he agrees that there have been some issues at the start, but that the urgency is for cohesion, that it is no time to talk about this, while reaffirming the need for transparency for all players, not only the WHO,” an official told Reuters.

A spokesman for UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday said there would be a time when Britain will have to look at the lessons to be learned from the crisis, but for now ministers were focused on fighting the pandemic.

In Berlin, the government confirmed that Merkel had spoken with Morrison on Tuesday. 

Australia is also examining whether the WHO should be given powers, similar to international weapons inspectors, to enter a country to investigate an outbreak without having to wait for consent, a government source told Reuters.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly said that the UN agency will evaluate its handling of the pandemic after it ends and draw the appropriate lessons.

The virus has since infected some 2.3 million people globally and killed nearly 160,000, according to Reuters calculations.

Australia has recorded just over 6,600 cases of the virus nationally, with four new cases on Wednesday. Infection rates have slowed from 25 per cent per cent in mid-March to less than one per cent a day.

Latest sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

soccer

Players want clarity on A-League: Reddy

A-League players remain in the dark as to whether the competition will resume and Perth Glory veteran Liam Reddy says they need clarity.

cricket

Uncertainty clouds T20 Cup, players' pay

Cricket Australia boss Kevin Roberts says talks with the players' union are ongoing but he won't push for cuts beyond what has happened at the governing body.

rugby union

Castle flags July Aussie rugby return

Rugby could return in the form of an Australian Super Rugby league in July, more than a month after the NRL's proposed May 28 resumption.

rugby league

NRL put game's return before CEO search

The NRL will focus its attention on returning to the field from the coronavirus before looking for a new chief executive to replace Todd Greenberg.

news

police

Victoria reels from police freeway deaths

Investigators want to speak with a Porsche driver who had been pulled over by police before a truck hit and killed four officers on a Melbourne freeway.

sport

rugby league

NRL points stand with training to resume

NRL clubs will be able to return to training on May 4 ahead of the competition's planned restart from the coronavirus hiatus on May 28.

world

migration

Trump to sign new immigration ban

US President Donald Trump says he will sign an order later on Wednesday temporarily banning those seeking permanent residency.