China critical of Aust’s virus probe call

Australia’s call for an international probe into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic has drawn sharp criticism from China, accusing Scott Morrison’s government of taking instructions from the United States.

Australia sought support for an investigation into the pandemic outbreak, including the response of the World Health Organisation (WHO), in calls with US President Donald Trump and major powers, but France and Britain said now was the time to fight the virus and not apportion blame.

PM Morrison said on Twitter he had “a very constructive discussion” with Trump on the two nation’s responses to COVID-19 and the need to get economies up and running.

“We also talked about the WHO & working together to improve the transparency & effectiveness of the international responses to pandemics,” he tweeted.

Senior Australian lawmakers have also questioned Beijing’s transparency over the pandemic.

But China’s embassy in Canberra said in a statement late on Tuesday that Australian lawmakers were acting as the mouthpiece of Trump and “certain Australian politicians are keen to parrot what those Americans have asserted and simply follow them in staging political attacks on China”.

The White House has been fiercely critical of China and the WHO, and has withdrawn US funding from the UN agency.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Wednesday said the US strongly believes that China’s ruling communist party failed to report the outbreak of the new coronavirus in a timely manner to the WHO.

Morrison also spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron by phone about the role of the WHO.

Macron told Morrison now was not the time for an investigation, a French official said on Wednesday.

“He says he agrees that there have been some issues at the start, but that the urgency is for cohesion, that it is no time to talk about this, while reaffirming the need for transparency for all players, not only the WHO,” an official told Reuters.

A spokesman for UK PM Boris Johnson on Wednesday said there would be a time when Britain will have to look at the lessons to be learned from the crisis, but for now ministers were focused on fighting the pandemic.

In Berlin, the government confirmed that Merkel had spoken with Morrison on Tuesday.

Australia is also examining whether the WHO should be given powers, similar to international weapons inspectors, to enter a country to investigate an outbreak without having to wait for consent, a government source told Reuters.

WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly said that the UN agency will evaluate its handling of the pandemic after it ends and draw the appropriate lessons.

The virus has since infected some 2.3 million people globally and killed nearly 160,000, according to Reuters calculations.

Australia has recorded just over 6,600 cases of the virus nationally, with four new cases on Wednesday. Infection rates have slowed from 25 per cent per cent in mid-March to less than one per cent a day.