China data hints at declining spread: WHO

Health officials in China have published the first details on nearly 45,000 cases of the coronavirus disease that originated there, saying more than 80 per cent have been mild and new ones seem to be falling since early this month.

Monday’s report from the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention gives the World Health Organisation a “clearer picture of the outbreak, how it’s developing and where it’s headed”, WHO’s director-general said at a news conference.

“It’s too early to tell if this reported decline will continue. Every scenario is still on the table,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

The new disease, called COVID-19, first emerged in late December in Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, and has spread to more than two dozen other countries.

China says about 72,000 people have been infected and more than 1860 have died in mainland China, but numbers are rubbery because the country is counting many cases based on symptoms rather than the methods WHO uses.

The new study reports on 44,672 cases confirmed in China as of February 11.

The virus caused severe disease such as pneumonia in 14 per cent of them and critical illness in 5 per cent.

The fatality rate for these confirmed cases is 2.3-2.8 per cent for males versus 1.7 per cent for females.

That’s lower than for SARS and MERS, two similar viruses, but COVID-19 ultimately could prove more deadly if it spreads to far more people than the others did.

Ordinary flu has a fatality rate of 0.1 per cent, yet kills hundreds of thousands because it infects millions each year.

The COVID-19 cases include relatively few children, and the risk of death rises with age.

It’s higher among those with other health problems – more than 10 per cent for those with heart disease, for example, and higher among those in Hubei province versus elsewhere in China.

Cases seem to have been declining since February 1, but that could change as people return to work and school after the Chinese holidays, the report warns.

Also on Monday, Chinese officials said they may postpone the country’s annual congress in March, its biggest political meeting of the year.

The standing committee for the National People’s Congress said it believes it is necessary to postpone the gathering to give top priority to people’s lives, safety and health, the official Xinhua News Agency reported.

Japanese officials, meanwhile, confirmed 99 more people were infected by the new virus aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, bringing the total to 454.

The Health Ministry said it has now tested 1723 people on the ship, which had about 3700 passengers and crew aboard.

Outside China, the ship has the largest number of cases of COVID-19.

On Sunday night and Monday, 328 American cruise ship passengers, including 14 who tested positive for the virus, arrived at military bases in California and Texas, and at hospitals in California and Nebraska.