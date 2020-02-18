Coronavirus infections slow in China

The number of new coronavirus infections in mainland China has fallen below 2000 for the first time since January, although global health authorities warn it is still too early to say the outbreak is being contained.

The rapidly spreading virus claimed another 98 lives bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 1868 as of Monday, with 1886 new confirmed infections for a total of 72,436, the country’s National Health Commission said.

Tough restrictions on travel and movement have helped to limit the spread of the virus outside the epicentre in Hubei province, but at great cost to the Chinese economy and global business.

Apple become the latest company to flag lower revenue as a result of the epidemic, saying it would not meet its revenue guidance for the March quarter because of slower iPhone production and weaker demand in China.

The technology company’s manufacturing facilities in China had begun to reopen, but they were ramping up more slowly than expected, it said in a statement to investors.

“These iPhone supply shortages will temporarily affect revenues worldwide,” the company said.

Chinese authorities say the stabilisation in the number of new cases is a sign that measures they have taken to halt the spread of the disease are having an effect.

The number of new daily infections in mainland China had not been below 2000 since January 30, while the daily death toll had not come under 100 since February 11.

World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Chinese data “appear to show a decline in new cases”.

“This trend must be interpreted very cautiously. Trends can change as new populations are affected,” he added.

More than 300 American cruise liner passengers, including 14 who tested positive for coronavirus, were flown to military bases in the United States, after two weeks under quarantine off Japan.

Around half of all known cases of the virus outside China have been found aboard the Diamond Princess in Yokohama, where around 400 people have tested positive since the cruise ship was ordered to stay under quarantine off Japan on February 3.

Ground crew in anti-contamination suits met a chartered jet that touched down at Joint Base San Antonio in Texas. Another flight landed at Travis Air Force Base in California hours earlier. Those arriving were taken into a two-week quarantine.

Several other countries, including Australia, have announced plans to follow the United States in bringing passengers home. Around half of the 3700 passengers and crew are Japanese.

Authorities around the world were also trying to track down passengers from another cruise liner, the Westerdam, which was turned away from ports across Southeast Asia for two weeks before docking in Cambodia on Thursday.

One American passenger who disembarked in Cambodia tested positive for the virus in Malaysia on Saturday.

Carnival, which operates both cruise liners, said it was cooperating with authorities in trying to trace other passengers from the Westerdam.

None of the other 1454 passengers and 802 crew had reported any symptoms, it said.