Senior officials say China provided details about coronavirus to the rest of the world quickly. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China defends its coronavirus response

By Ken Moritsugu

June 9, 2020

2020-06-09 14:51:07

Senior Chinese officials have released a lengthy report defending the nation’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and saying that China had provided information in a timely and transparent manner.

China “wasted no time” in sharing information such as the genome sequence for the new virus with the World Health Organisation as well as relevant countries and regional organisations, according to the report.

An Associated Press investigation found that government labs sat on releasing the genetic map of the virus for more than a week in January, delaying its identification in a third country and the sharing of information needed to develop tests, drugs and a vaccine.

National Health Commission Chairman Ma Xiaowei did not address the specific findings in the AP report, but said it “seriously goes against the facts”.

He added that there were many unknowns in the early stage of the outbreak and that it took time to gather evidence and figure out the characteristics of the new virus.

“The Chinese government did not delay or cover up anything,” he said.

“Instead, we have immediately reported virus data and relevant information about the epidemic to the international community and made an important contribution to the prevention and control of the epidemic around the world.”

He ticked off a series of government actions from a detailed timeline in the government report.

The timeline says that China began updating the WHO on a regular basis on January 3 and that the head of China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention briefed the head of the US CDC on January 4.

US officials have been critical of China’s early response, adding to a deterioration of US-China relations over trade and technology and pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

Asked how China would repair its relations with the rest of the world, Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said that cooperation over the pandemic had improved ties with most other countries.

“Certain countries go against the tide of history. To disguise their inadequate response to COVID-19, they insanely smeared and slandered China … . In response to such scapegoating practice, China will certainly fight back,” he said, without naming the US.

Wuhan, where the first cases of the virus were detected late last year, was the hardest-hit part of China in the outbreak.

