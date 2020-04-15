China denies discrimination in virus fight

The Chinese foreign ministry has rejected allegations of discrimination against Africans amid the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, ambassadors from African countries to China had sent a formal protest to the government in Beijing in this regard.

“All foreigners are treated equally. We reject differential treatment, and we have zero tolerance for discrimination. African friends can count on getting fair, just, cordial and friendly reception in China,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said at a press conference.

The statement came in response to a letter sent on Friday by African ambassadors to several officials in the Chinese government, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi, as well as the United Nations Human Rights Council.

In the missive, reproduced by the Nigerian newspaper Independent, the diplomats mentioned “discrimination and stigmatisation” against Africans in China, especially in the southeastern province of Guangzhou.

In recent days, reports have emerged of Africans allegedly expelled from hotels for no reason other than their citizenship, being subjected to mandatory coronavirus tests despite not having travelled of late – something not carried out on non-African foreigners – and even forced evictions of families.

The ambassadors also spoke of alleged cases of forced quarantine for Africans despite having tested negative in the coronavirus tests, and threats of cancelling visas and deportation, despite having their papers and passports in order.

The missive said that arbitrary and forced quarantine of only Africans was neither scientific nor logical and amounted to racism while also giving the impression that the virus was propagated by Africans, even though they are the ones least exposed to COVID-19.

South Africa, as chair of the African Union (AU), released a statement urging “the relevant Chinese authorities to investigate these reports and take appropriate remedial measures”.

“Reports of these alleged actions are inconsistent with the excellent relations that exist between China and Africa, dating back to China’s support during the decolonisation struggle in Africa, and now manifesting in an extensive Africa-China partnership,” it added.

The foreign ministers of Uganda and Ghana also summoned the respective Chinese ambassadors in their countries to protest against this alleged discriminatory treatment.