A US report accuses China of downplaying the coronavirus even as it stockpiled medical supplies. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China ‘hid virus impact to hoard supplies’

By Will Weissert

May 5, 2020

2020-05-05 06:53:48

US officials believe China covered up the extent of the coronavirus outbreak to stock up on medical supplies needed to respond to it, intelligence documents show.

Chinese leaders “intentionally concealed the severity” of the pandemic from the world in early January, according to a four-page Department of Homeland Security report.

The report is dated May 1 and was obtained by The Associated Press. 

The revelation comes as the Trump administration intensified its criticism of China, with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo saying on Sunday that China was responsible for the spread of the disease and must be held accountable.

The analysis states that, while downplaying the severity of the coronavirus, China increased imports and decreased exports of medical supplies. 

It attempted to cover up doing so by “denying there were export restrictions and obfuscating and delaying provision of its trade data”, the analysis states.

The report also says China held off informing the World Health Organisation that the coronavirus was a contagion for much of January so it could order medical supplies from abroad – and that its imports of face masks and surgical gowns and gloves increased sharply.

US President Donald Trump has speculated that China could have unleashed the coronavirus due to some kind of horrible “mistake”. 

His intelligence agencies say they are still examining a notion put forward by the president and aides that the pandemic may have resulted from an accident at a Chinese lab.

Speaking on Sunday on ABC’s This Week, Pompeo said he had no reason to believe that the coronavirus was deliberately spread but said China had a poor record on viruses.

“Remember, China has a history of infecting the world, and they have a history of running substandard laboratories,” he said.

