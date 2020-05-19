China imposes 80% barley tariffs on Aust

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China has placed tariffs totalling 80.5 per cent on barley imports from Australia. Image by AP PHOTO

economy, business and finance

China imposes 80% barley tariffs on Aust

By Dominique Patton and Colin Packham

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 00:33:04

China has announced anti-dumping and anti-subsidy duties totalling 80.5 per cent on Australian barley imports, which is expected to all but halt a billion-dollar trade between them.

China’s Ministry of Commerce says it has confirmed dumping by Australia and significant damage to its domestic industry as a result, following an inquiry that began in 2018.

The tariffs on barley, which begin on Tuesday and will remain in place for five years, are the latest agricultural commodity to be affected by a deteriorating relationship between Canberra and Beijing.

The Chinese ministry said on Monday that duties of 73.6 per cent would be levied on all companies, including four named exporters, The Iluka Trust, Kalgan Nominees Pty Ltd, JW&JI Mcdonald & Sons and Haycroft Enterprises, as well as an anti-subsidy duty of 6.9 per cent.

Australia is the biggest barley supplier to China, exporting about $A1.5 billion to $A2 billion ($US980 million to $US1.3 billion) worth a year, which is more than half its exports.

Barley is used both for brewing and animal feed.

“There aren’t many alternative markets. It could be sold to Saudi Arabia, but it will be heavily discounted to what Australian farmers could have received by selling to China,” an Australian government source told Reuters.

By contrast, China – the world’s top barley importer – will simply shift purchasing to other key producers, including France, Canada, Argentina and some smaller European exporters.

Australia’s Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said the Chinese decision was deeply disappointing.

“We reject the basis of this decision and will be assessing the details of the findings while we consider the next steps,” he said in an emailed statement.

“We reserve the right to appeal this matter further.”

The relationship with Beijing soured in 2018 when Australia banned Huawei from its nascent 5G broadband network, while tensions were escalated by concerns within Canberra over China’s attempts to secure greater influence in the Pacific.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s director of agricultural strategy Tobin Gorey said the issue is part of a “broader juggle that Australia makes between its political place in the west and economic place in the east”.

China has been angered in recent weeks by Australia’s call for an independent inquiry into the origins of coronavirus.

Last month, Beijing’s ambassador to Australia said Chinese consumers could boycott Australian beef, wine, tourism and universities in response to Canberra’s demand.

Days later, Beijing suspended imports from four of Australia’s largest meat processors, worth about 20 per cent of Canberra’s beef exports to China. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

rugby league

Souths star Walker investigated by police

South Sydney five-eighth Cody Walker is being investigated by NSW Police over an incident alleged to have occurred in December last year.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven recovering in hospital

Mystery continues to surround the circumstances of the stabbing wound suffered by Geelong recruit Jack Steven.

rugby union

Reds trio refuse pay cuts, stood down

Queensland Reds will bank on a change of heart from Izack Rodda, Isaac Lucas and Harry Hockings after the trio were stood down for refusing a pay cut.

Australian rules football

Port not happy to share resort with Crows

Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley says putting his club and Adelaide in the same Queensland hub makes little sense given the fierce AFL rivalry of the SA clubs.

news

politics

China slaps heavy tariffs on Aust barley

China has imposed heavy tariffs on Australian barley imports, escalating trade tensions spurred by a push for an inquiry into the origins of COVID-19.

sport

Australian rules football

Pies coach flags AFL travel concession

Clubs face the prospect of travelling interstate on match-days in 2020 and Collingwood are willing to share the travel burden with their rivals.

world

epidemic and plague

WHO chief vows review of COVID response

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response.