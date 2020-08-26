Discover Australian Associated Press

China has reported 14 new imported coroanvirus cases and no locally transmitted cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China logs 9 days of no local virus cases

By AAP

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 12:58:36

China has reported its ninth consecutive day with no new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases, as a major university in the city of Wuhan opened for face-to-face classes for the first time in eight months.

The daily update from national health officials, which provided data for Monday, shows the recent streak without any new locally transmitted cases stretched into another day.

There were 14 new imported cases, involving travellers returning from overseas, down from 16 the previous day. There were also 16 new asymptomatic cases – patients who are infected with the coronavirus but not exhibiting any symptoms – compared with 27 a day earlier.

In the central city where the virus was first detected, Wuhan University opened its doors to more than 9100 students on Monday.

The official Xinhua news agency reported the university had been deep cleaned and disinfected. Students returning for on-site lectures would receive temperature checks and be required to wear a mask in the library, the agency said.

Wuhan, which reported the first death from the novel coronavirus in early January, has received widespread attention for the speed at which life is returning to normal after months of robust restrictions and widespread virus testing.

