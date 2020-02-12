Coronavirus death toll in China tops 1100

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The death toll on mainland China from the coronavirus outbreak has exceeded 1100. Image by EPA PHOTO

virus diseases

Coronavirus death toll in China tops 1100

By Joe McDonald

February 12, 2020

2020-02-12 13:57:31

China is reporting another drop in the number of new cases of a viral infection and 97 more deaths, pushing the total dead past 1100 even as the country remains largely closed down to prevent the spread of the disease.

The National Health Commission on Wednesday said 2015 new cases had been reported over the last 24 hours, declining for a second day. 

The total number of cases in mainland China is 44,653, although many experts say a large number of others infected have gone uncounted.

The 97 additional deaths from the virus raised the mainland toll to 1113.

Despite the official end of the extended Lunar New Year holiday, China remained mostly closed for business as many remained at home, with some 60 million people under virtual quarantine.

The World Health Organisation has named the disease caused by the virus as COVID-19, avoiding any animal or geographic designation to avoid stigmatisation and to show the disease comes from a new coronavirus discovered in 2019.

The illness was first reported in December and connected to a food market in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak has largely been concentrated.

China’s official media on Tuesday reported that the top health officials in Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, have been relieved of their duties.

No reasons were given, although the province’s initial response was deemed slow and ineffective. 

Speculation that higher-level officials could be sacked has simmered, but doing so could spark political infighting and be a tacit admission of responsibility.

Latest sport

golf

Green feels pressure to win Aussie Open

Australian golfer Hannah Green says she can feel the pressure to win this week's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

Australian rules football

Ryder ready for Saints AFL pre-season tilt

Former Port Adelaide star Paddy Ryder will be a headline act when St Kilda unleash their string of new recruits during the AFL pre-season series this month.

soccer

Glory owner in talks to sell A-League club

Perth Glory owner Tony Sage has confirmed he's on his way to England to finalise the sale of the A-League club to a London-based investment group.

rugby league

Graham backs Morris for Sharks' No.1 role

Cronulla skipper Wade Graham has backed Josh Morris to fill the fullback role in the absence of injured duo Matt Moylan and Josh Dugan.

tennis

Australia draw Belgium, Belarus in Fed Cup

Last year's runners-up Australia have been drawn against Belgium and Belarus in the 2020 Fed Cup Finals to be played in April.

news

crime

Show ride cleared days after fatal fall

The carnival ride at the centre of a court case over a six-year-old Victorian boy's death at the 2017 Rye Easter Carnival is still allowed to operate.

sport

golf

Green feels pressure to win Aussie Open

Australian golfer Hannah Green says she can feel the pressure to win this week's Australian Open at Royal Adelaide.

world

politics

Sanders leads, Biden lags in New Hampshire

Bernie Sanders has taken an early lead in New Hampshire's Democratic presidential primary, with early results showing him at almost 29 per cent.