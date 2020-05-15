China must respect Australian values: PM

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Australia will stand firm on calls for a COVID-19 inquiry despite angering the Chinese government. Image by Alan Porritt/AAP PHOTOS

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

By Daniel McCulloch

May 15, 2020

2020-05-15 15:18:45

Scott Morrison has declared China must respect Australia’s values and national interests as the coronavirus places incredible strain on diplomatic relations.

Australia’s calls for a global inquiry into the origins of coronavirus have infuriated the Chinese government, which has suspended beef imports from four abattoirs and threatened to slap huge tariffs on Australian barley.

The prime minister said his push for an independent inquiry was “completely unremarkable” and Australia would stand its ground.

“We draw very clear lines about things that are very important to us, as does the Chinese government,” he told reporters in Canberra on Friday.

“We respect their lines, as we expect our lines to be respected, whether it’s on our foreign investment rules, or our rules around technology, our rules regarding human rights and things of that nature.

“I don’t think any Australian would want us to compromise on those important things, and those things are not to be traded, ever.”

CommSec senior economist Ryan Felsman said the escalation in Australia-China tensions in recent weeks was “not ideal”, with travel bans already impacting the tourism and education sectors.

“After … contending with drought and bushfires, Aussie farmers won’t welcome a stoush with our biggest trading partner,” he said.

He said a “policy roadmap” was required.

The latest data out of China shows the nation is on the mend, with industrial production expanding for the first time this year.

However, there are concerns about rising unemployment and fragile consumer confidence.

Chinese policymakers meet on May 22 for the National People’s Congress, where economic growth targets and details of other initiatives will be released.

Latest news

politics

China must respect Australian values: PM

Prime Minister Scott Morrison says Australia will stand its ground on calls for a global coronavirus inquiry despite infuriating the Chinese government.

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: NSW Premier

Dining venues and places of worship are again able to welcome people in NSW but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

human rights

Aust could be human rights leader: Clooney

Amal Clooney says Australia could be a global leader of human rights by introducing so-called Magnitsky laws to impose sanctions on international criminals.

politics

New nursing home virus case causes concern

Australia's number of coronavirus cases has tipped over 7000 with two clusters in Victoria continuing to grow and a positive test at a Queensland nursing home.

epidemic and plague

Some restrictions on NSW pubs, clubs eased

Pubs and clubs will be able to open for food service as NSW continues to loosen COVID-19 restrictions but not all venues are excited by the decision.

news

disease

Virus case numbers will grow: NSW Premier

Dining venues and places of worship are again able to welcome people in NSW but the premier says this will come at the cost of additional COVID-19 cases.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL to resume competition on June 11

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan has urged players to be on their best behaviour and respect "over and above" health protocols ahead of the league's June 11 restart.

world

economy, business and finance

WTO chief Azevedo to depart a year early

The head of the World Trade Organisation has announced he will step down a year early as the body struggles to coordinate responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.