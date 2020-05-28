Discover Australian Associated Press

China's parliament has passed the contentious national security law for Hong Kong. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

virus diseases

China passes Hong Kong security bill

By Jessie Pang and Yew Lun Tian

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 18:43:29

China’s parliament has approved a decision to go forward with national security legislation for Hong Kong which democracy activists in the city and Western countries fear might endanger its special autonomy and freedoms.

China says the legislation will be aimed at tackling secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in the city but the plan, unveiled last week in Beijing, triggered the first big protests for months in Hong Kong.

Riot police were out in force as territory legislators debated another piece of legislation, a bill to criminalise disrespect of China’s national anthem, while the United States piled on pressure aimed at preserving the city’s autonomy.

Dozens of protesters gathered in a shopping mall to chant slogans but there was no repeat of disturbances the previous day when police made 360 arrests as thousands took to the streets in anger over the anthem bill and China’s national security legislation.

Last year, the city was rocked for months by often violent pro-democracy demonstrations over an unsuccessful bid to introduce an extradition law to China.

The Chinese government’s security law for the city is fuelling fears in Hong Kong and beyond that Beijing is imposing its authority and eroding the high degree of autonomy the former British colony has enjoyed under a “one country, two systems” formula since it returned in 1997 to Chinese rule.

Members of China’s parliament, the National People’s Congress, in the Great Hall of the People, burst into prolonged applause on Thursday when the vote tally showed 2878 to one in favour of the decision to move forward with legislation, with six abstentions.

Details of the law are expected to be drawn up in coming weeks. It is expected to be enacted before September.

Chinese authorities and the Beijing-backed government in Hong Kong say there is no threat to the city’s autonomy and the new law will be tightly focused.

The United States, Britain and the European Union, however, have expressed concern about it, and its implications for Hong Kong.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said Hong Kong no longer qualified for special treatment under American law, potentially dealing a crushing blow to its status as a major financial hub.

The proposed security law was “only the latest in a series of actions” undermining Hong Kong freedoms, he told Congress.

“No reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground,” he said.

Under the security law, Chinese intelligence agencies might set up bases in the city.

“Already, international business is facing the pressure of increased tension between the US and China, but the enactment of China’s security law for Hong Kong could take the tension to a whole new level,” said Tara Joseph, president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong.

“This is show time for Hong Kong,” Joseph said in the South China Morning Post.

US President Donald Trump has promised action over Hong Kong, with an announcement at the end of the week. More than 1300 US companies have offices in the city, providing about 100,000 jobs.

China said it would take necessary countermeasures to any foreign interference into what it insisted were its internal affairs.

Earlier on Thursday, angry exchanges in Hong Kong’s assembly, the Legislative Council, during debate on the anthem bill led to some lawmakers being removed in chaotic scenes and the session was adjourned.

