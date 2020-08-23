Discover Australian Associated Press

China has had six days without any new cases of coronavirus from community spread. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China records 22 ‘imported’ virus cases

By AAP

August 23, 2020

2020-08-23 14:56:39

China has recorded 22 new cases of coronavirus, all of them imported, as the country recorded the same number of infections three days in a row.

This marks the sixth consecutive day China has not recorded any local transmissions.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the country stands at 454 – 19 of them severe – out of a total of 084,939 cases detected in China since the start of the pandemic, resulting in 4,634 deaths.

Since then, a total of 810,056 contacts have been traced based on their proximity to those infected by the coronavirus, and 14,305 of them are still under medical observation.

With regard to asymptomatic infections, which China does not include among its count of confirmed cases, 34 new instances were recorded on Friday, all of them again imported.

An asymptomatic patient joined the list of confirmed cases and 366 others are still under medical observation, 276 of them arriving from abroad.

In the country’s special administrative region of Hong Kong, which has been experiencing a resurgence of the dreaded virus since early July, the number of total confirmed cases has reached 4,631, including 75 deaths, while some 3,900 people who were infected have been discharged.

The increase in cases in Hong Kong has led to the announcement of fresh preventive measures to check the spread of Covid-19, and start a campaign for mass testing of its population.

