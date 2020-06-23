Expert promises big drop in Beijing cases

Beijing will see a “cliff-like” drop in new cases in the current coronavirus outbreak by the end of this week, with efforts to control the spread of infections in the Chinese capital underway, an expert at the national health authority says.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing in the latest wave on June 11.

So far, 236 people have been infected in the worst outbreak in Beijing since COVID-19 was identified at a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing reported on Monday nine new cases for June 21, sharply down from 22 a day earlier.

“If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop,” Wu Hao, a disease control expert from the National Health Commission, told state television in an interview aired on Sunday night.

Millions in Beijing have had their daily lives upended by the resurgence of the disease in the past 11 days, with some fearing the city is headed for a lockdown.

Beijing was not headed for a “flood-like” lockdown, unlike early efforts in Wuhan when little was known about the virus, Wu said, adding lockdown procedures had been more targeted this time.

To control the spread of the virus, Beijing has so far designated four neighbourhoods as high-risk and 37 as medium-risk.

In medium-risk neighbourhoods, people can leave and enter, subject to temperature checks and registration, but apartment blocks with two confirmed cases or more are totally locked down.

In high-risk neighbourhoods, an entire residential compound is locked down if there is even one infection in the community.

China reported 18 new coronavirus cases overall for Sunday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases overall a day earlier.