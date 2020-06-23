Expert promises big drop in Beijing cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Local authorities are restricting people's movement in Beijing to prevent the coronavirus spreading. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Expert promises big drop in Beijing cases

By AAP

June 23, 2020

2020-06-23 17:19:03

Beijing will see a “cliff-like” drop in new cases in the current coronavirus outbreak by the end of this week, with efforts to control the spread of infections in the Chinese capital underway, an expert at the national health authority says.

The city of more than 20 million people reported its first case linked to a wholesale food centre in the southwest of Beijing in the latest wave on June 11.

So far, 236 people have been infected in the worst outbreak in Beijing since COVID-19 was identified at a seafood market in the central city of Wuhan late last year.

Beijing reported on Monday nine new cases for June 21, sharply down from 22 a day earlier.

“If you control the source, and cut the chain of transmission, the number will have a cliff-like drop,” Wu Hao, a disease control expert from the National Health Commission, told state television in an interview aired on Sunday night.

Millions in Beijing have had their daily lives upended by the resurgence of the disease in the past 11 days, with some fearing the city is headed for a lockdown.

Beijing was not headed for a “flood-like” lockdown, unlike early efforts in Wuhan when little was known about the virus, Wu said, adding lockdown procedures had been more targeted this time.

To control the spread of the virus, Beijing has so far designated four neighbourhoods as high-risk and 37 as medium-risk.

In medium-risk neighbourhoods, people can leave and enter, subject to temperature checks and registration, but apartment blocks with two confirmed cases or more are totally locked down.

In high-risk neighbourhoods, an entire residential compound is locked down if there is even one infection in the community.

China reported 18 new coronavirus cases overall for Sunday. This compared with 26 confirmed cases overall a day earlier.

Latest sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

basketball

Goorjian lured to lead Hawks' NBL revival

Six-time NBL title-winning coach Brian Goorjian will return from an 11-year stint in China to coach the Hawks after being lured back by an old friend.

rugby league

Knights' Best out of NRL for parent visit

Newcastle's teenage sensation Bradman Best will miss the club's game against North Queensland after visiting his parents without approval from the NRL.

Australian rules football

Bombers get good news after COVID-19 tests

James Stewart is the only Essendon player who will have to go into quarantine along with his AFL teammate Conor McKenna.

soccer

Morrison, Ardern vow support for WWC bid

Before FIFA's decision on the 2023 Women's World Cup host, Scott Morrison and Jacinda Ardern have pledged their support for the Australia-New Zealand bid.

news

homicide

Claremont murders defence turns to Spiers

The lawyer for accused Claremont serial killer Bradley Robert Edwards has turned his closing address to the night first murder victim Sarah Spiers vanished.

sport

cricket

Paine goes in to bat for axed CEO Roberts

Test captain Tim Paine says former Cricket Australia CEO Kevin Roberts had given him and the national team 'brilliant support behind the scenes'.

world

virus diseases

WHO warns not to 'politicise' pandemic

The lack of global leadership and unity to fight the coronavirus is a bigger threat than the outbreak itself, the head of the World Health Organisation warns.