China reports 32 new virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
There are reports of 32 new coronavirus cases in China, with 25 of them in the capital Beijing. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China reports 32 new virus cases

By AAP

June 20, 2020

2020-06-20 15:44:06

Mainland China has reported 32 new coronavirus cases as of the end of June 18, 25 of which were reported in the capital city Beijing, China’s National Health Commission says.

This compared with 28 confirmed cases a day earlier, 21 of which were in Beijing.

Local authorities are restricting movement of people in the capital and stepping up other measures to prevent the virus spreading further after a series of local infections.

Another five asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, those who are infected with coronavirus but show no symptoms, were also reported as of June 18 compared with eight a day earlier.

China does not count these patients as confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, China has released genome sequencing data for the coronavirus responsible for a recent outbreak in Beijing, with officials saying on Friday it had identified a European strain based on preliminary studies.

China, which had been under pressure to make the data public sooner rather than later as COVID-19 cases mounted in the capital, said it had also submitted the data to the World Health Organization.

Details published on China’s National Microbiology Data Center website revealed the genome data was based on three samples – two human and one environmental – collected on June 11.

That was the same day Beijing reported its first new local COVID-19 infection in months. In the eight days since, the city has reported a total of 183 cases, linked to the sprawling wholesale food centre of Xinfadi in the city’s southwest.

“According to preliminary genomic and epidemiological study results, the virus is from Europe, but it is different from the virus currently spreading in Europe,” Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) official Zhang Yong said in an article published on Friday. “It’s older than the virus currently spreading in Europe.”

Zhang said there were several possibilities as to how the virus arrived in China.

“It could have been hidden in imported frozen food products, or it was lurking in some dark and humid environment such as Xinfadi, with the environment not having been disinfected or sterilised,” Zhang wrote in the article.

Wu Zunyou, the CDC’s chief epidemiology expert, had told state media earlier this week the Beijing strain was similar to Europe’s, although not necessarily directly transmitted from European countries. Wu did not elaborate on those comments made before the release of the genome sequence.

Coronavirus strains found in the United States and Russia were mostly from Europe, he added.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

rugby league

Warriors sack NRL coach Stephen Kearney

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney has been sacked after the club's 40-12 NRL loss to South Sydney.

Australian rules football

Gritty Swans hand Kangaroos first AFL loss

Sydney have handed North Melbourne their first loss of the AFL season with an 11-point victory at Marvel Stadium.

rugby league

NRL coronavirus bubble to burst on Sunday

Some biosecurity measures have been relaxed for NRL players and staff from Sunday, the league has announced.

Australian rules football

Dogs, Bontempelli take revenge on GWS

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge says his players felt guilty over how Marcus Bontempelli was treated in last year's elimination final thrashing to GWS.

news

virus diseases

New Victoria COVID cases delay easing

Victoria will hold off on easing COVID-19 restrictions after the state again recorded new cases in the double digits, most from family-to-family transmission.

sport

Australian rules football

Essendon game postponed after COVID scare

Essendon's AFL match with the Melbourne Demons has been postponed after Bombers star Conor McKenna tested positive for COVID-19.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

Juneteenth rally caps weeks of US protests

Juneteenth observances in the US, marking the abolition of slavery, have capped nearly four weeks of protests over the death of a black man George Floyd.