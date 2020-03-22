Discover Australian Associated Press

China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3261 deaths. Image by AP PHOTO

health

China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

By AAP

March 22, 2020

2020-03-22 12:41:38

China has reported 46 new cases of coronavirus, the fourth straight day of an increase, with all but one of those cases imported from overseas, according to the country’s National Health Commission.

The new cases recorded on Saturday compared with 41 reported the previous day.

China has now recorded 81,054 coronavirus cases since the start of the outbreak, and 3261 deaths, including six on Saturday.

While China has drastically reduced the number of reported domestically transmitted cases – the one reported on Sunday was the first in four days – it is seeing a steady rise in imported cases, mostly among Chinese people returning from abroad.

Among the new cases from abroad reported on Sunday, a record 14 were in the financial hub of Shanghai, and 13 were reported in the capital Beijing, a decline from 21 the previous day.

The central Chinese province of Hubei, where the outbreak first emerged late last year in its capital city of Wuhan, reported its fourth stratight day of no new cases.

health

Coronavirus infects Bondi backpackers

Backpackers living near Sydney's famous Bondi Beach are among the 97 new coronavirus cases confirmed in NSW.

