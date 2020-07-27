China reports 46 new coronavirus cases

China has reported 46 cases of the new coronavirus on the mainland, up from 34 cases a day earlier.

Of the new infections on Saturday, 22 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement by the National Health Commission on Sunday.

Thirteen were in the northeastern province of Liaoning, while the remaining 11 were imported cases.

China reported two new asymptomatic cases, down from 74 a day earlier.

As of Saturday, mainland China had 83,830 confirmed coronavirus cases, the health authority said. The COVID-19 death toll remained at 4634.