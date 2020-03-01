China adds 573 coronavirus infections

Mainland China has reported the biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since February 22 as more infections emerged among prison inmates in the epicentre of the outbreak.

A total of 573 new infections were reported on February 29, compared with 427 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission.

Some 565 of these were in Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged late last year.

The official China News wire service reported that 233 of the Wuhan cases were reported from the city’s prison system.

The 35 new deaths reported on Saturday were the second-lowest daily total in February and down from 47 the previous day, however.

There were also only three new cases outside Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, the lowest since the commission began tracking daily cases on January 20.

A total of 2870 people have died from the outbreak in mainland China and 79,824 have been infected by the virus.

Chinese officials have reiterated that efforts to curb the outbreak are achieving positive results, with the daily new cases being reported trending lower in recent weeks.

To cushion the economic impact of the epidemic, China has ordered districts to be classified into “high-risk”, “medium-risk” and “low-risk”, with the latter expected to end traffic curbs and let everyone resume work.

On Saturday, Hubei said 11 of its 103 counties had reported no new cases for at least 14 days, meeting “low-risk” criteria.

But as many as 58 of its counties are still deemed “high-risk”.

Beijing on Sunday reported two new cases: both are Chinese nationals who recently returned from Iran, where the coronavirus cases have multiplied quickly.

Foreign ministry official Cui Aimin said China will take steps to bring back citizens from high-risk countries if necessary.

He said Beijing has arranged 10 flights to bring home 1314 so far, but did not name any countries.