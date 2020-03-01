China adds 573 coronavirus infections

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China's health authorities say there were 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

China adds 573 coronavirus infections

By David Stanway and Yawen Chen

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 23:27:55

Mainland China has reported the biggest daily rise in coronavirus cases since February 22 as more infections emerged among prison inmates in the epicentre of the outbreak.

A total of 573 new infections were reported on February 29, compared with 427 a day earlier, according to the National Health Commission. 

Some 565 of these were in Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged late last year.

The official China News wire service reported that 233 of the Wuhan cases were reported from the city’s prison system.

The 35 new deaths reported on Saturday were the second-lowest daily total in February and down from 47 the previous day, however. 

There were also only three new cases outside Hubei province, of which Wuhan is the capital, the lowest since the commission began tracking daily cases on January 20.

A total of 2870 people have died from the outbreak in mainland China and 79,824 have been infected by the virus.

Chinese officials have reiterated that efforts to curb the outbreak are achieving positive results, with the daily new cases being reported trending lower in recent weeks.

To cushion the economic impact of the epidemic, China has ordered districts to be classified into “high-risk”, “medium-risk” and “low-risk”, with the latter expected to end traffic curbs and let everyone resume work.

On Saturday, Hubei said 11 of its 103 counties had reported no new cases for at least 14 days, meeting “low-risk” criteria. 

But as many as 58 of its counties are still deemed “high-risk”.

Beijing on Sunday reported two new cases: both are Chinese nationals who recently returned from Iran, where the coronavirus cases have multiplied quickly.

Foreign ministry official Cui Aimin said China will take steps to bring back citizens from high-risk countries if necessary.

He said Beijing has arranged 10 flights to bring home 1314 so far, but did not name any countries. 

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

cricket

No rest for Aussies after ODI hammering

Australia don't intend to rest players unnecessarily in a one-day international series in South Africa being played several years out from the next World Cup.

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

sport

Australian rules football

Blues down Crows, spoil star's AFLW return

Adelaide have welcomed back superstar Erin Phillips from a long injury spell, but Carlton scored an eight-point win in their AFLW grand final rematch.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US, Taliban sign Afghan peace deal

US negotiators face difficulties in shepherding the Afghan government and Taliban towards intra-Afghan negotiations, according to Western diplomats.