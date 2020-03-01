Discover Australian Associated Press

China's health authorities say there were 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Saturday. Image by EPA PHOTO

health

China reports 573 new coronavirus cases

By AAP

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 11:37:24

Mainland China has reported 573 new confirmed coronavirus cases, up from 427 the previous day and the highest daily increase in a week.

The country’s health authority said the number of deaths on Saturday stood at 35, down from 47 on the previous day, bringing the total death toll in mainland China to 2870, the National Health Commission said on Sunday.

Of the deaths, 34 were in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak, and the others were in neighbouring Henan.

Hubei accounted for 570 of the new cases, of which 565 were in the provincial capital of Wuhan, where the virus is believed to have originated.

The three new cases outside Hubei is the lowest since the National Health Commission began compiling daily numbers on January 20.

In order to minimise the economic impact of the coronavirus, China has ordered all its regions to classify their districts into “high-risk”, “medium-risk” and “low-risk”, with the latter expected to end all traffic restrictions and allow everyone to return to work.

Hubei said on Saturday that 11 of its 103 counties had reported no new cases for at least 14 days, meeting the “low-risk” criteria. However, as many as 58 counties in the province are still deemed “high-risk”.

In speeches published on Sunday in Qiushi (Seeking Facts), the theoretical journal of China’s ruling Communist Party, President Xi Jinping said the country needed to take a “long-term view” of the outbreak and plug “loopholes” in its laws and emergency response mechanisms.

He said China must establish an emergency reserve and supply system for vital materials in order to ensure they can be deployed at critical moments. 

