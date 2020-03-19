China reports 13 new virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections, down from 21 cases a day earlier. Image by REUTERS PHOTO

Health

China reports 13 new virus cases

By AAP

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 13:02:11

Imported coronavirus cases in China have outnumbered cases of location transmission for the fifth straight day as infected travellers passed through major Chinese transportation hubs in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Mainland China reported 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Tuesday, the country’s National Health Commission said, down from 21 cases a day earlier. 

Of the new cases, 12 involved infected travellers arriving from abroad.

In contrast to the current wave of imported cases, China had only one case of locally transmitted infection on Tuesday, in Wuhan, capital of central Hubei province where the flu-like disease surfaced in humans late last year.

The capital Beijing accounted for three of the imported new cases, down from nine a day earlier. Shanghai had three new cases, unchanged from the day before.

Imported cases in southern Guangdong province rose to five from three, due to people arriving from Thailand, Britain and the Netherlands. One infection emerged in Sichuan in southwest China.

The overall number of imported cases of the virus in mainland China reached 155 as of Tuesday, up 12 from a day earlier.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,894, the health authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,237 as of the end of Tuesday, up by 11 from the previous day.

In Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak in China, there were 11 new deaths, with Wuhan accounting for 10 of the fatalities.

Latest sport

soccer

City coach to skip A-League away trips

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast for Friday night's A-League game due to his concerns over the coronavirus.

rugby league

Bennett hails NRL's push to play on

Wayne Bennett is elated the NRL community has shown a united front in pushing on with the season despite coronavirus fears sweeping the country.

Australian rules football

Players carrying heavy burden: AFLPA boss

As the AFL braces for a financial hit from the coronavirus crisis, AFLPA boss Paul Marsh thinks players have the "whole industry on their shoulders".

Summer Olympics

AOC mull extreme measures for Tokyo 2020

The Australian Olympic Committee is planning for Tokyo 2020 to go ahead, having begun talks with sporting bodies regarding potential measures for coming months.

Australian rules football

Daw sent home sick from Roos' AFL training

North Melbourne's Majak Daw could still make a memorable AFL comeback on Sunday, but was sent home sick from Kangaroos training on Thursday.

news

politics

Purchase limits for Ventolin, paracetamol

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly has urged Australians to stop stockpiling medications during the coronavirus outbreak.

sport

soccer

City coach to skip A-League away trips

Melbourne City coach Erick Mombaerts will not travel to the Central Coast for Friday night's A-League game due to his concerns over the coronavirus.

world

health

Wuhan's new virus cases could soon cease

The city at the centre of China's coronavirus outbreak has reported no new infections for the first time, but the country's total cases rose by 34 to 80,928.