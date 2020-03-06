Discover Australian Associated Press

Mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Wednesday Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China reports uptick in virus cases

By AAP

March 6, 2020

2020-03-06 12:26:33

Mainland China has reported a rise in new confirmed cases of coronavirus, reversing three straight days of declines, because of a spike in new infections in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Mainland China had 139 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the country’s National Health Commission says, bringing the total accumulated number of cases to 80,409.

The uptick was driven by an increase in cases in Wuhan, the provincial capital of Hubei, where new infections climbed to 131 from 114 a day earlier.

But the number of new confirmed cases in Hubei, excluding Wuhan, has remained in single digits for seven consecutive days, with three new infections recorded on Wednesday.

In the rest of mainland China, outside Hubei, there were only five new confirmed cases, fenced in by tough public health measures imposed to contain the spread of the pathogen.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3012 as of the end of Wednesday, up by 31 from the previous day.

Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for all of the new deaths. In Wuhan, 23 people died.

