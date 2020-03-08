China says new virus cases from abroad

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China's new cases of the coronavirus originated abroad and were brought back by infected citizens. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China says new virus cases from abroad

By AAP

March 8, 2020

2020-03-08 21:30:01

About a quarter of China’s new confirmed cases and almost all of those outside the epidemic’s epicentre in Wuhan originated outside the country, according to official data.

Most of these cases, which include infections of Chinese nationals who caught the virus abroad, were in China’s northwestern Gansu province, among quarantined passengers who entered the provincial capital of Lanzhou on commercial flights from Iran between March 2 and March 5.

In addition to the growing risks of imported infections, China’s anti-virus efforts also face the challenge of trying to get migrant workers back to work by early April.

So far, 78 million migrant workers, or 60 per cent of the total who left for the Lunar New Year holiday, have returned.

“I must stress that we’re still at a critical juncture in terms of epidemic prevention and control,” said Yang Wenzhuang, an official of China’s National Health Commission.

“The risk of contagion from increased population flows and gathering is increasing.… We must not relax or lower the bar for virus control.”

Mainland China had 99 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on Friday, NHC said on Saturday, down from 143 cases a day earlier and marking the lowest number since January 20, when the NHC started to publish nationwide figures.

Outside of central China’s Hubei province, there were 25 new confirmed cases reported on March 6, of which 24 came from outside China.

The capital Beijing reported four new cases on Friday, of which three came from Italy, according to a notice from the Beijing health commission posted on its official Weibo account on Saturday.

The fourth was a case of a recovered patient testing positive again.

There were also three cases in Shanghai that originated abroad, and one in Guangdong province on Friday, according to the National Health Commission.

The total nationwide number of cases that originated outside China reached 60 as of the end of Friday.

For the second day in a row, there were no new infections in Hubei outside of the provincial capital of Wuhan, where new cases fell to the lowest level since January 25.

Special institutions like prisons, detention centres and nursing homes in Wuhan, which have seen nearly 1800 confirmed cases as of March 5, still have potential risks in virus control and prevention, the Communist Party’s Politics and Law Commission said on Saturday.

The total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far is 80,651.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China was 3070 as of the end of Friday, up by 28 from the previous day.

The central province of Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, reported 28 new deaths. In the provincial capital of Wuhan, 21 people died.

Latest sport

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

cricket

Aust thrash India in T20 World Cup final

Australia have produced a dominant allround performance to crush India by 85 runs at the MCG and win their fifth women's Twenty20 World Cup final.

motor racing

Spectators barred from Bahrain F1 GP

This month's Bahrain Formula One grand prix will take place behind closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak, organisers have announced.

Australian rules football

Saints' hot AFL pre-season form continues

St Kilda's trade period recruits put in strong performances to lead the way in an 11-point win over Collingwood in the sides' final AFL pre-season match.

Australian rules football

GWS edge Tigers in AFL grand-final rematch

Toby Greene's five goals have helped GWS to a 14-point win over Richmond in their final AFL pre-season game.

news

health

Third Aust coronavirus death confirmed

Australia's peak medical body says governments need to increase the country's response to coronavirus, as the nation's death toll reaches three.

sport

cricket

T20 World Cup final just short of record

The Twenty20 World Cup final between Australia and India has fallen just short of breaking the record for the highest attendance at a women's sporting event.

world

health

Italy quarantines 16 million to stop virus

Around a quarter of Italy's population will have their movements severely restricted, as the country steps up its battle to stop the spread of rhe coronavirus.