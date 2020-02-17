Virus raises recession fears for Japan

The number of new cases of coronavirus in China’s Hubei province has risen again after two days of falls, as authorities impose tough new restrictions on movement to try to contain the disease.

With no end in sight for the outbreak, there are fears the economic repercussions from the shutdown of chunks of Chinese industry could trigger recessions in Singapore and Japan where data on Monday pointed to contractions in the current quarter.

In Hubei, the epicentre of the outbreak, health officials reported 1,933 new cases and 100 new deaths on February 16, the lowest daily death count since February 11. The number of new cases rose nearly 5 per cent from the previous day, but the number of deaths fell from 139.

Across mainland China, officials said the total number of cases rose by 2,048 to 70,548, with 1,770 deaths.

Chinese health officials on Sunday said the falls in new cases showed their efforts to halt the spread of the virus were bearing fruit, although international experts said it was too early to say the epidemic has peaked.

Outside China, more than 500 cases – including five deaths – have been confirmed, mostly of people who travelled from Chinese cities.

Restrictions were tightened further in Hubei on Sunday with vehicles, apart from essential services, banned from the roads and companies told to stay shut until further notice.

Ratings agency Moody’s revised downward GDP growth forecasts for China to 5.2 per cent in 2020. T

Japan’s Nikkei stumbled 0.7 per cent after official data showed the economy contracted at an annualised pace of 6.3 per cent in October-December, shrinking at the fastest pace since the second quarter of 2014.

Virus-related damage to Japan’s economy is expected to show up in the current quarter, stoking fears of recession in the world’s third-largest economy.

Trade-dependent Singapore downgraded its 2020 economic growth forecast range to -0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent from 0.5 per cent to 2.5 per cent. Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Friday that a recession was a possibility.

Japan is the country most affected by the epidemic after China, with more than 400 people infected, the majority of them cruise ship passengers.

Seventy new coronavirus cases were confirmed on board the Diamond Princess where 3,700 passengers and crew have been held since February 3.

Some 355 people on board have tested positive, by far the largest cluster of cases outside China.

American passengers have now disembarked from the cruise liner and those who are well allowed to fly home where they’ll face further quarantine.