The US order to close China's Texas consulate has ratcheted up tensions between the two countries. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

China says told to shut Houston consulate

By AAP

July 22, 2020

2020-07-22 18:58:28

China says the United States had abruptly told it to close its consulate in the city of Houston, a move Beijing says it strongly condemns, threatening retaliation.

The US gave the Chinese side a deadline of three days to close the mission in the Texas city, the Chinese foreign ministry says.

Relations between the US and China have deteriorated significantly since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus in the Chinese city of Wuhan at the beginning of the year.

“The unilateral closure of China’s consulate-general in Houston within a short period of time is an unprecedented escalation of its recent actions against China,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a regular news briefing on Wednesday.

“We urge the US to immediately revoke this erroneous decision. Should it insist on going down this wrong path, China will react with firm countermeasures,” he said.

He also said the consulate was operating normally but did not reply to questions about US media reports in Houston on Tuesday night that documents were being burned in a courtyard at the consulate.

“It appears to be open burning in a container within the courtyard of the Chinese consulate facility. It does not appear to be an unconfined fire but we have not been allowed access,” Houston fire department chief Samuel Pena was quoted as saying by KTRK, an ABC television affiliate.

“We are standing by and monitoring.”

Houston police told FOX 26 that staff there were burning documents because they were being evicted from the building on Friday afternoon.

The two countries have clashed recently over trade, technology, a national security law imposed on Hong Kong and China’s claims in the South China Sea.

Also on Tuesday, the US Justice Department indicted two Chinese nationals for a decade-long cyber espionage campaign in which they were accused of stealing information on weapons designs, drug information, software source code and personal data.

