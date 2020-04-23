Virus cases rise in northeast Chinese city

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China has reported more infections from coronavirus entering the country from abroad. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Virus cases rise in northeast Chinese city

By AAP

April 23, 2020

2020-04-23 18:35:46

A northeastern city of 10 million people grappling with what is now China’s biggest coronavirus outbreak has further restricted inbound traffic to contain the spread of the highly contagious disease.

Harbin, the provincial capital of Heilongjiang, has banned entry to residential zones by non-locals and vehicles registered elsewhere, state media said. 

It had already ordered isolation for arrivals from outside China or key epidemic areas.

Heilongjiang has been on the frontline of China’s latest efforts to identify infected citizens arriving from Russia, with which it shares a border, so as to halt the virus.

“All confirmed cases, suspected cases, close contacts of asymptomatic people, and close contacts of close contacts should be quarantined and tested,” state media cited the city government as saying.

Harbin said this month it was ordering 28 days of quarantine for all arrivals from abroad, with two nucleic acid tests and an antibody test for each. 

It also set 14-day lockdowns for residences where confirmed and asymptomatic cases are found.

Harbin, which has air links with Russia, reported seven new confirmed cases on Tuesday, taking its local infections to 52.

Additionally, three infected travellers arrived from Russia. About 1,400 people are being observed for signs of the virus.

Heilongjiang reported a total of 537 local confirmed cases by Tuesday, including 470 discharged from hospital. Besides Harbin, the city of Mudanjiang had two current confirmed cases.

Mainland China reported 30 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, 23 of them imported, involving travellers from overseas, up from 11 the previous day.

Mainland China’s tally of confirmed cases stands at 82,788, with 4,632 deaths.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

rugby league

Call for cabinet approval to restart NRL

Australia's chief medical officer says sports like the NRL should require cabinet approval before resuming during the coronavirus pandemic.

rugby league

RLPA warns NRL return dates could change

The Rugby League Players Association says they are working towards a May 4 return to training and May 28 resumption of play but warns the dates could change.

rugby union

RA committee working toward July comp

Rugby Australia has set up a working committee to restart play in early July, while chief executive Raelene Castle remains in the crosshairs of former players.

soccer

A-League stays on hold, players frustrated

Former Socceroo Tommy Oar says the silence from A-League bosses has been "deafening" as the FFA concedes a resumption is unlikely until at least June.

news

health

Shrunken Vic parliament passes COVID laws

Victoria's parliament has passed legislation that will help the state government roll out emergency coronavirus measures.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL hubs possible in all states: McLachlan

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan has floated quarantine hubs being set up in every state, declaring all options are being considered to restart the season.

world

migration

Trump temporarily limits US immigration

An executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United States during the coronavirus outbreak has been signed by President Donald Trump.