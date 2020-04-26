China sees more imported coronavirus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China has reported new imported Covid-19 cases in Shaanxi province. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China sees more imported coronavirus cases

By AAP

April 26, 2020

2020-04-26 13:39:06

China’s northwestern province of Shaanxi has reported seven new imported cases of the novel coronavirus, all in citizens returning home from Russia, even as domestic cases in the country have been largely curbed.

The port city of Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia also reported three new imported cases, without giving details.

China has instituted stringent checks at its ports and border points, banning the entry of foreign nationals on March 28, and even diverting international flights from its capital city Beijing.

Still it has faced a continuous trickle of cases brought in by Chinese citizens wanting to return home in spite of risks of getting infected. In recent days, many of these have come back from Russia.

The new cases in Shaanxi were all Chinese nationals who had returned on April 20 on a flight from Moscow that was diverted away from Beijing. As of Saturday, the flight had a confirmed total of 30 cases, and 8 asymptomatic infections, according to the provincial health commission.

No further details were given about the imported cases in Manzhouli in Inner Mongolia. The northern province announced Friday that it would start requiring all international arrivals to undergo a 28-day quarantine, as well as two tests for COVID-19 as well as an antibody test.

China reported 12 new coronavirus cases on April 24, compared with six new cases on the previous day, National Health Commission data showed on Saturday.

Of those, 11 were imported, compared with two the previous day.

The commission also reported 29 new asymptomatic cases, slightly down from the previous day’s 34. Four of these cases were imported.

The total number of confirmed cases in China, where the virus first emerged in late December, is now 82,816. The death toll remained the same at 4,632, with no new deaths reported on April 24.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

John Worsfold wants to stay involved in the AFL beyond 2020 and is open to joining another club after he hands over the Essendon coaching reins to Ben Rutten.

Australian rules football

Hardwick wants AFL return date ASAP

Premiership coach Damien Hardwick says AFL teams could prepare for a season reboot with as little as two weeks' full training under their belts.

(US) National Football League (NFL) (North American)

Aust punter Siposs signed by NFL's Lions

Just minutes after the NFL Draft ended the Detroit Lions signed former AFL forward Arryn Siposs.

Australian rules football

Coaches, footy bosses to guide AFL return

Several AFL coaches and football managers will help guide the AFL through a return to play and assess the future of footy departments and talent pathways.

rugby union

RA and rep of unhappy captains to meet

A representative of the Rugby Australia board and the unhappy group of former Wallabies captains are set to meet this week.

news

virus diseases

Councils get $395m, NSW cases pass 3000

A sixth Newmarch House resident has died with the coronavirus, raising the NSW death toll to 36 as the state government tips $395 million into local councils.

sport

Australian rules football

Worsfold open to new AFL position in 2021

John Worsfold wants to stay involved in the AFL beyond 2020 and is open to joining another club after he hands over the Essendon coaching reins to Ben Rutten.

world

virus diseases

Global coronavirus death toll hits 200,000

More than half of the 200,000 global coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported in the United States, Spain and Italy.