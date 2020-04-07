Rise in asymptomatic virus cases in China

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Mainland China has reported a rise in asymptomatic virus cases. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Rise in asymptomatic virus cases in China

By Lusha Zhang and Tony Munroe

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 16:46:45

China has reported 39 new coronavirus cases, up from 30 a day earlier, and the number of asymptomatic cases has also surged, as Beijing continues to struggle to extinguish the outbreak despite drastic containment efforts.

The National Health Commission said in a statement on Monday that 78 new asymptomatic cases had been identified as of the end of the day on Sunday, compared with 47 the day before.

Imported cases and asymptomatic patients, who show no symptoms but can still pass the virus to others, have become China’s chief concern in recent weeks after containment measures succeeded in slashing the overall infection rate.

Hubei province, the original epicentre of the outbreak, accounted for almost half of the new asymptomatic cases, the provincial health authority said. A total of 705 people with asymptomatic cases were under medical observation around mainland China.

The surge in asymptomatic cases, which China only began reporting last week, poses a worry as the Hubei provincial capital of Wuhan prepares to allow people to leave the city on April 8 for the first time since it was locked down in late January.

Hubei began easing travel curbs late last month, part of China’s wider effort to get the economy back on track even as it tries to prevent a second wave of infections.

Wuhan officials revoked the “epidemic-free” status of 45 residential compounds due to the emergence of asymptomatic cases and for other unspecified reasons, according to a report on Monday by the official Xinhua news agency.

“Epidemic-free” status allows people living in a compound in Wuhan to leave their homes for two hours at a time.

Mainland China has reported a total of 81,708 cases, with 3331 deaths.

China has closed off its borders to foreigners as the virus spreads globally, though most imported cases have involved Chinese nationals returning from overseas.

Of the new cases showing symptoms, 38 were people who had entered China from abroad, compared with 25 a day earlier.

Of those, 20 had arrived in the northeastern province of Heilongjiang from neighbouring Russia, the provincial government said. All were Chinese citizens who had flown from Moscow to Vladivostok, including 12 who were on the same April 2 flight, and travelled to China by road.

Another possible source of infection is the roughly 1.6 million Chinese citizens who study overseas, many of whom have struggled to return home since Beijing cut international flights into the country.

Preparations are under way to arrange charter flights to bring home Chinese students studying in the United States, starting with the youngest, China’s embassy to the US said.

Latest sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

golf

Day targets rescheduled majors glory

Jason Day is excited that golf's three US-based major championships will take place later this year, but the British Open has been cancelled.

Australian rules football

Dangerfield doubts AFL quarantine hub plan

The AFL is considering playing round-robin matches in centralised quarantine hubs but Geelong star Patrick Dangerfield isn't sure the plan is realistic.

rugby league

Warriors unsure of possible NRL omission

The NRL has conceded a 15-team competition could resume without the Warriors but the Kiwi club is keeping its counsel until it knows more.

news

health

'Beloved father' is SA's first virus death

A 75-year-old man from Adelaide is the first person in South Australia to die from the coronavirus.

sport

rugby league

V'landys halts NRL 'scrap points' plan

ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has stepped in to pull the plug on a proposal to scrap the results of the NRL's opening two rounds in any restart plan.

world

virus diseases

No change in UK PM's condition

There has been no change in UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition and he remains in an intensive care unit.