China's parliament will deliberate on legislation "to safeguard national security" in Hong Kong. Image by AP PHOTO

politics

China set to impose new HK security law

By James Pomfret and Yew Lun Tian and Steve Holland

May 22, 2020

2020-05-22 09:14:05

China is set to impose new national security legislation on Hong Kong following pro-democracy unrest, drawing a warning from President Donald Trump that the US will react “very strongly” to any bid to increase control over the city.

The US State Department also warned China, saying a high-degree of autonomy and respect for human rights were key to preserving the territory’s special status in US law, which has helped it maintain its position as a world financial centre.

China’s action could spark fresh protests in Hong Kong, which enjoys many freedoms not allowed on the mainland, after often violent demonstrations of 2019 plunged the city into its deepest turmoil since it returned to Beijing’s rule in 1997.

Trump told reporters on Thursday “nobody knows yet” the details of China’s plan. “If it happens we’ll address that issue very strongly,” he said.

Zhang Yesui, spokesman for the China’s National People’s Congress, said details of the legislation would be given on Friday when the parliament holds its annual session.

“In light of the new circumstances and need, the National People’s Congress (NPC) is exercising its constitutional power” to establish a new legal framework and enforcement mechanism to safeguard national security in Hong Kong, he told a briefing.

The “Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act” approved by Trump last year requires the State Department to certify at least annually that Hong Kong retains enough autonomy to justify favourable US trading terms.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on May 6 he was delaying this assessment to account for any NPC actions.

If the State Department decertifies the territory, it would still ultimately fall to Trump whether to decide to end some, all, or none of the privileges Hong Kong currently enjoys.

On Thursday, Democratic and Republican US senators said they would introduce legislation to strengthen the Hong Kong act’s sanctions provisions.

Pro-democracy demonstrators have for years opposed the idea of national security laws, arguing they could erode the city’s high degree of autonomy, guaranteed under the “one country, two systems” formula in place for two decades.

Hong Kong media have reported the legislation would ban secession, foreign interference, terrorism and all seditious activities aimed at toppling the central government.

US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said any Chinese move to impose legislation that did not reflect the will of the people would be highly destabilising and met with strong condemnation.

Ending Hong Kong’s special status would be a big blow for US firms. The State Department says 85,000 US citizens lived in Hong Kong in 2018 and more than 1300 US companies operate there, including nearly every major US financial firm.

Online posts had urged people in Hong Kong to protest on Thursday night and dozens were seen shouting pro-democracy slogans in a shopping mall as riot police stood nearby.

“If this move takes place, ‘one country, two systems’ will be officially erased,” said democratic lawmaker Dennis Kwok. “This is the end of Hong Kong.”

