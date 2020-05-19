Discover Australian Associated Press

China has slapped tariffs on Australian barley of more than 80 per cent in a huge blow to exporters. Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

politics

China slaps heavy tariffs on Aust barley

By AAP

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 01:17:31

China has slapped punitive tariffs of more than 80 per cent on barley imports from Australia as more than 110 countries backed a push for an international coronavirus inquiry.

China’s Ministry of Commerce announced the tariffs on Monday night as Australia secured broad international backing for the probe into COVID-19 at a virtual meeting of the World Health Assembly.

After a 17-month investigation of an anti-dumping complaint, Chinese authorities imposed a 73.6 per cent anti-dumping tariff and a 6.9 per cent anti-subsidy tariff on Australian barley.

“The investigating authority has ruled that there was dumping of imported barley from Australia and the domestic industry suffered substantial damage,” a statement on the ministry’s website said.

The tariffs are a huge blow to Australia’s $1.3 billion barley trade with China, which is understood to include about half of all barley exports.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham indicated Australia will appeal the decision.

“Australia is deeply disappointed with China’s decision to impose duties on Australian barley,” he said in a statement.

“We reject the basis of this decision and will be assessing the details of the findings while we consider next steps.”

The punitive tariffs come just one week after China imposed a ban on meat imports from four Australian processing plants.

The measures increase suspicions that China is punishing Australia for pushing for an international investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile more than 110 countries co-sponsored a motion for an independent international investigation at the WHO summit on Monday night.

WHO director general Tedros Ghebreyesus promised an investigation before the vote went ahead, while President Xi Jinping said his country supported a “comprehensive evaluation of the global response”.

“This work needs a scientific and professional attitude, and needs to be led by the WHO; and the principles of objectivity and fairness need to be upheld,” Xi told the summit.

Mr Birmingham admitted China had long-standing grievances over Australian tariffs on its steel.

“We have had representations in the past from China in relation to our anti-dumping system,” he told the Australian Financial Review.

“Anti-dumping disputes shouldn’t be resolved by scorecard though. They should be resolved on the merits of each individual argument.

“If somebody is dissatisfied by a finding of Australia’s anti-dumping commission, then they ought to appeal it, use the mechanisms available to them.

”You don’t address the issue by acting in any retaliatory way against an unrelated product or good where there is no justification to say that dumping has been undertaken.”

