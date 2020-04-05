Discover Australian Associated Press

China has honoured coronavirus victims with a three-minute reflection in cities across the nation. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

China pauses to honour coronavirus victims

By AAP

April 5, 2020

2020-04-05 12:18:20

With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-mast, China has held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection to honour those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, especially “martyrs” who fell while fighting what has become a global pandemic.

Commemorations took place at 10am on Saturday in all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, the industrial centre where the virus was first detected in December.

Wuhan was placed under complete lockdown on January 23 in an effort to stem the spread of the virus and has been lauded as a “heroic city” by the nation’s communist leadership for the sacrifices made by its 11 million citizens.

People have gradually been allowed to travel in and out of Wuhan under strict conditions. The quarantine on the city is to be formally lifted on Wednesday.

On Saturday, China reported one new confirmed case in Wuhan and 18 among people arriving from abroad, along with four new deaths, all in Wuhan. China now has recorded a total of 81,639 cases and 3326 deaths.

However, those figures are generally considered to be understated because of a lack of testing and a reluctance to report the scale of the original outbreak.

China’s slow, cautious emergence from the global pandemic comes as the US is struggling to deal with the outbreak that has taken more than 1860 lives in New York City alone.

Hard-hit European nations Italy, Spain and France are also seeing rising numbers of cases and deaths, although strict social distancing measures such as those adopted by China appear to be having an effect.

The State Council, China’s Cabinet, ordered that national flags be flown at half-mast around the country and at Chinese embassies and consulates abroad, and the suspension of all public recreational activities.

The horns of motor vehicles, trains and ships joined in what the official Xinhua News Agency called a “wail in grief” for three minutes. China has held such moments of silence in past, often to mark World War II-era atrocities by Japan, but rarely on a national scale.

The commemoration also comes two days before the traditional Qingming festival, when Chinese visit the graves of their ancestors. Officials have banned such observances this year to avoid large gatherings that might contribute to a feared second wave of infections.

More than 3000 health care workers contracted COVID-19 and the government says 14 died of the disease. Among them was doctor Li Wenliang, who was threatened with punishment by police after publicizing news of the outbreak but has since been listed among the national “martyrs”.

