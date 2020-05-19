China tariff devastates WA barley growers

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Rhys Turton says the massive tariff imposed by China is a huge blow to the WA barley farmers. Image by Richard Wainwright/AAP PHOTOS

farms

China tariff devastates WA barley growers

By Rebecca Le May

May 19, 2020

2020-05-19 18:51:04

West Australian barley farmers are devastated by the crippling tariff imposed by China on Australian imports and are bracing for a huge plunge in income.

WA Farmers president Rhys Turton says China’s 80 per cent, five-year tariff will cost farmers millions and force many to change their crops and reduce their barley production.

Mr Turton says China’s claims Australian farmers are heavily subsidised and are dumping barley “an absolute joke”.

He says subsidies to Australian growers are the lowest in the world while the dumping claims have not been substantiated.

WA growers were devastated, particularly those who had already planted for this season, Mr Turton said.

“It’s a blow.”

While WA Agriculture and Food Minister Alannah MacTiernan estimated grower incomes would be slashed by up to $200 million this year, Mr Turton said he believed it would be “significantly more”.

Mr Turton, who farms mixed grains, hay and sheep in WA’s Wheatbelt region, said growers who hadn’t yet sowed would plant substitute crops, with many choosing wheat.

He plans to reduce his barley output, which usually comprises 30 per cent of his crop.

While China’s brewers and maltsters preferred Australian barley, Mr Turton said they wouldn’t pay the much-higher prices caused by the tariff and instead turn to supplies from Europe and North America.

He strongly encourages the federal government to appeal to the World Trade Organisation, an option Trade Minister Simon Birmingham is keeping open.

“The industry would certainly support the government in its efforts,” the farmer said.

Beijing announced the tariffs on Monday, confirming the industry’s worst fears over an investigation that began in 2018 into allegations Australia “dumped” barley too cheaply into China, hurting domestic production.

The slug comprises a 73.6 per cent “dumping” tax and a 6.9 per cent tariff on supposed Australian government subsidies.

China claims the Murray-Darling Basin Plan and drought assistance amount to subsidies, which Senator Birmingham has labelled “completely ridiculous”.

The Commonwealth has stressed the trade dispute is a separate issue to Australia being among the first nations to call for answers from China about the origin of COVID-19, but those in the industry could “join the dots”, Mr Turton says.

“I think we’ve been a bit of a soft target,” he told AAP on Tuesday.

WA Premier Mark McGowan has offered to help smooth tensions but the federal government has so far not accepted.

WA Asian Engagement Minister Peter Tinley urged caution.

“You can still stand up for what you believe in but the way you do it, you conduct yourself in the international sphere, is very, very important,” Mr Tinley said.

Mr Turton said the industry was “bracing” itself awaiting negotiations.

China is Australia’s largest barley export market while Australia is its biggest supplier, with WA the major producer.

Latest news

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

All NSW public school students will return to classroom teaching full time next week while another elderly Newmarch House resident has died from COVID-19.

farms

China tariff devastates WA barley growers

Western Australian barley growers are bracing for huge income losses caused by China's massive impost and are keen for the Commonwealth to appeal to the WTO.

virus diseases

COVID-19 shuts four Victoria nursing homes

Four aged care homes in Melbourne are in lockdown after a resident at three centres tested positive for the coronavirus, with results pending at a fourth.

politics (general)

China trashes Australia's virus probe win

Australia says the establishment of a global coronavirus inquiry has vindicated its stance on the issue, but the Chinese ambassador has labelled the win a joke.

crime, law and justice

Lawyer X link gets convicted dealer bail

Jailed drug trafficker Zlate Cvetanovski has been granted bail in Victoria while he appeals convictions connected to supergrass lawyer Nicola Gobbo.

news

health

Virus fear no excuse for truancy: NSW govt

All NSW public school students will return to classroom teaching full time next week while another elderly Newmarch House resident has died from COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Gallen ready to answer Warriors' SOS call

Recently retired NRL great Paul Gallen says he'd consider helping the Warriors out of a front-row crisis if he received a call.

world

diplomacy

US slams WHO as it promises virus review

The World Health Organisation has promised an independent evaluation of the global coronavirus response and President Xi Jinping says China will back it.