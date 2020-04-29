Govt rejects China stance on virus review

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Senator Birmingham says the government won't back away from a global review into COVID-19's origins. Image by Lukas Coch/AAP PHOTOS

Health

Govt rejects China stance on virus review

By Rebecca Gredley and Katina Curtis

April 29, 2020

2020-04-29 17:52:05

The Morrison government has declared it won’t give in to coercion as the Chinese embassy doubled down on its claims Australia’s call for an investigation into the coronavirus is politically motivated and labelled our top diplomat a sham.

Australia has held firm on calls for a global review into the origins of the virus despite China’s threats to boycott Australian education, tourism and agriculture in retaliation.

“The government has made our displeasure with those remarks known,” Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in Adelaide on Tuesday.

Later in the day, a spokesperson for the embassy detailed DFAT head Frances Adamson’s phone call to ambassador Cheng Jingye over his threats.

Ms Adamson told Mr Cheng the proposal didn’t have a political motive and didn’t target China.

“Ambassador Cheng elaborated clearly China’s relevant position, stressing that no matter what excuses the Australian side has made, the fact cannot be buried that the proposal is a political manoeuvre,” the spokesperson said.

“Just as a western saying goes: Cry up wine and sell vinegar.”

The saying is a reference to offering up a good product but substituting it with a sham.

The ambassador also told Ms Adamson Australia must “put aside ideological bias, stop political games and do more things to promote the bilateral relations”, the embassy said.

Senator Birmingham said a boycott from China would be inappropriate.

“We won’t be changing our public policy position on such a serious public health matter in the face of any threats of coercion from any other nation,” he said.

He points out the virus has led to hundreds of thousands of people dying, millions losing jobs, and billions facing massive disruption to their lives.

“The least the world can expect is a transparent inquiry into the causes of COVID-19 so that we can understand how best to prevent a repeat episode any time in the future,” he said.

Labor is backing the government’s calls for a review into the origins of the virus.

Mr Cheng said on Monday Australia’s support for the inquiry could result in Chinese tourists having second thoughts about visiting.

“Maybe the ordinary people will say ‘Why should we drink Australian wine? Eat Australian beef?'” he told The Australian Financial Review. 

Latest sport

rugby league

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league's return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

Australian rules football

Three Dockers under AFL investigation

Three Fremantle Dockers AFL players are under investigation after allegedly breaking social distancing rules at a house party over the weekend.

Summer Olympics

Tokyo Games not reliant on vaccine: Coates

Senior International Olympic Committee member John Coates says staging the Tokyo Games next year isn't contingent on the discovery of a coronavirus vaccine.

Australian rules football

Families a key issue in AFL hub plan

The cost of players taking families into proposed AFL quarantine hubs is a stumbling block for the league as it attempts to reboot the 2020 season.

Australian rules football

AFL star Wood's premiership medal stolen

The 2016 AFL premiership medal of Western Bulldogs star Easton Wood has been stolen.

news

epidemic and plague

Behave or restrictions come back: NSW govt

The NSW government says restrictions on house visits may be reinstated if people take liberties and stop paying attention to health authorities amid COVID-19.

sport

rugby league

Star trio jeopardise NRL restart: Premier

The three NRL stars who broke social distancing laws have jeopardised the league's return, according to NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian.

world

virus diseases

European countries mull opening schools

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections worldwide has risen to more than 3 million and the global death toll has topped 210,000.