Defence Minister Linda Reynolds is expected to focus on China's actions in the Pacific in her speech Image by PR HANDOUT IMAGE PHOTO

defence

China threatens security: defence minister

By Daniel McCulloch

July 2, 2020

2020-07-02 08:43:49

The defence minister has accused China of deeply unsettling the Indo-Pacific as Australia shifts its full military focus to the region.

Linda Reynolds says China’s expansion has put Australia in a precarious position.

“They have not positively contributed to Australia’s – or the region’s – security and stability,” Senator Reynolds will tell defence leaders in a speech on Thursday.

“Australia has watched closely as China has actively sought greater influence in the Indo-Pacific.

“Australia is far from alone in being troubled by this.”

The federal government is spending another $270 billion on defence over the next decade to protect against China’s rise and the fallout from the coronavirus.

The government has also instructed the Australian Defence Force to focus squarely on the region, rather than far flung conflicts.

Senator Reynolds does not believe Australia’s concerns will surprise the Chinese government.

“We have been very clear in expressing our concerns about developments that are inconsistent with international law or may undermine the sovereignty of nations,” she will say.

Ahead of the speech, Senator Reynolds said Australia’s security environment was changing “very, very quickly” and the region was becoming less safe.

She said while the prospect of high intensity conflict in the region was still unlikely, the possibility was less remote than in the past.

“We have not changed, our values have not changed, and how we engage with the region has not changed,” Senator Reynolds told ABC radio.

“But the region has changed and China’s behaviour has changed in the region.”

Tensions between the US and China have put the region on edge.

So too have border skirmishes between China and India, and Beijing’s intransigence over the South China Sea.

Australia is also concerned China is exercising “soft power” by offering Pacific nations unsustainable loans, which critics describe as debt traps.

