China threatens to stop Australian imports

China has threatened to stop importing wine and beef from Australia if the Morrison government continues to push for an inquiry into the origin of the global coronavirus outbreak.

But Labor is backing the government’s calls for an independent inquiry and has dismissed concerns raised by the Chinese ambassador.

Opposition foreign affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong says Beijing should have nothing to fear.

“The Chinese ambassador spoke about not wanting to resort to recrimination, division, and suspicion,” Senator Wong told the ABC on Monday.

“That is precisely the reason why we want to make sure the international community can be assured that we get to the bottom of the origin of the virus.”