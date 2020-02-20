China posts drop in new virus cases

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
China had 394 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, sharply down from 1,749 cases a day earlier. Image by EPA PHOTO

politics

China posts drop in new virus cases

By AAP

February 20, 2020

2020-02-20 18:26:49

Mainland China has reported the lowest number of confirmed cases of a new coronavirus since late January, partly because of a change in diagnostic criteria for patients in Hubei province, the epicentre of the outbreak.

China had 394 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the National Health Commission (NHC) said, sharply down from 1,749 cases a day earlier and the lowest since January 23.

That brings the total accumulated number of confirmed cases in mainland China to 74,576.

The new coronavirus emerged in the city of Wuhan, the capital of the central province of Hubei, in December, apparently jumping to people in a market selling wildlife.

Just how cases are diagnosed and confirmed has had a big impact on official tallies of cases, and changes in the method have raised questions about the extent to which daily tallies accurately reflect the state of the outbreak.

Initially, authorities were using nucleic acid tests to identify the presence of the virus, but such tests require days of processing.

So last week, Hubei introduced a new, quicker diagnostic method through computerised tomography (CT) scans, which use X-rays, to reveal lung infections, and to confirm the presence of the virus.

The new method of diagnosis meant that suspected cases of the coronavirus who showed signs of pneumonia in the CT scan chest X-rays, but did not test positive for genetic traces of the virus, were counted as confirmed cases.

That led to a surge of more than 15,000 new coronavirus infections for February 12, and sparked unfounded fears that the virus was suddenly spreading much faster.

But on Wednesday, the NHC said it was removing that category of clinically diagnosed cases from its criteria for confirmed cases, meaning 279 cases would be removed from the Hubei tally.

The commission said the nucleic acid test was the preferred method of diagnosis.

As a result, Hubei, which accounts for most of China’s infections, saw a sharp drop in confirmed cases, as reflected in the data announced on Thursday, with 349 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, down from 1,693 on Tuesday.

Allen Cheng, an infectious diseases expert at Monash University in Melbourne, said he did not understand why cases diagnosed by different methods at different times had to be added or subtracted to tallies on other days.

“Best practice would be to assign the cases to the date they are reported. This was also an issue with the large number of cases reported on February 12,” he said.

Excluding Hubei, the number of new confirmed cases in mainland China stood at 45 on Wednesday, down from 56 a day earlier and falling for the 16th consecutive day.

The situation is still severe, although efforts to curb the coronavirus in Hubei have made progress, Vice Premier Sun Chunlan said on Wednesday.

Latest sport

motor racing

Supercars gap on McLaughlin set to close

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin cruised to the 2019 Supercars championship, but off-season technical changes could pave the way for Holden to secure one last title.

cricket

Vlaeminck blow forces World Cup rethink

Spinning allrounder Molly Strano will replace Tayla Vlaeminck in Australia's Twenty20 World Cup squad after the quick suffered a foot injury.

Australian rules football

Injured Buddy still mentoring AFL's Swans

Lance Franklin has resumed running but coach John Longmire says Sydney won't unleash the superstar until they're confident he can get through the AFL season.

golf

McIlroy rules out Premier Golf League move

Rory McIlroy has delivered a potentially fatal blow to the proposed Premier Golf League by ruling himself out of joining a breakaway circuit.

rugby league

Flanagan to make Roosters debut in WCC

Young halfback Kyle Flanagan will make his Sydney Roosters debut against St Helens in the World Club Challenge on Sunday morning.

news

air and space accident

Tributes flow for Vic plane crash victims

A Victorian aviation legend, a world champion and a "fantastic" teacher are being remembered after a two-plane mid-air crash in regional Victoria.

sport

motor racing

Supercars gap on McLaughlin set to close

Ford flyer Scott McLaughlin cruised to the 2019 Supercars championship, but off-season technical changes could pave the way for Holden to secure one last title.

world

crime, law and justice

Far-right suspected in German shootings

Federal prosecutors have taken over the investigation into shootings in Germany amid indications the gunman had a right-wing extremist background.