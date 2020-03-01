China’s factories slow at record pace

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The coronavirus outbreak has made a big dent in China's factory production and economy. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China’s factories slow at record pace

By AAP

March 1, 2020

2020-03-01 15:57:15

China’s factory activity contracted at the fastest pace ever in February, even worse than during the global financial crisis.

China’s official Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) fell to a record low of 35.7 in February from 50.0 in January, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Saturday, well below the 50-point mark that separates monthly growth from contraction.

The sombre readings provide the first official snapshot of the Chinese economy’s state since the outbreak of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed almost 3,000 people in mainland China and infected about 80,000.

The data foreshadows that the economic disruption from the virus will likely extend to the whole first quarter of 2020 since the disease outbreak has caused widespread transport curbs and required tough public health measures that have paralysed economic activity.

“We expect year-on-year growth in all activity data to be negative in January-February as China’s economy has been severely constrained,” said analysts at Nomura, citing the extended Lunar New Year holiday and the slow resumption of businesses.

Nomura now expects first-quarter growth to be 2 per cent year-on-year while Capital Economics estimates China’s economy would contract outright in year-on-year terms this quarter, the first time since at least the 1990s.

New export orders received by Chinese manufacturers also declined at the fastest pace in years, with the NBS warning of mounting pressure on exporters from delayed shipments and cancelled orders.

Labour conditions remained tight amid travel restrictions with a sub-reading for employment falling to 31.8 from 47.5.

Analysts are warning the spread of the coronavirus to other countries will impact global supply chains and limit the recovery for Chinese manufacturers.

“Even if labour shortages in China start to ease, some factories may run into problems resuming normal production if outbreaks in other countries mean they have trouble sourcing intermediate goods,” Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at Capital Economics, said in a note on Friday.

Economists at Morgan Stanley have warned of a pronounced impact on first-quarter global growth, with rising risks of extending into the second quarter.

Beijing has rolled out support measures to help businesses, especially small enterprises that are facing a cash crunch and are key employers.

Businesses have been urged to resume as soon as possible but many migrant workers, especially in Hubei province which is the centre of the outbreak, have not returned to work because of the quarantine rules and travel bans.

China’s service sector activity, which makes up about 60 per cent of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) also contracted by the most ever.

The transportation, tourism and catering sectors contracted sharply, with sub-readings below 20 in the official survey, as people avoid crowded areas on contagion fears.

A sub-index of construction activity, a key economic driver that Beijing has hoped would prop up growth, plunged to 26.6 from 59.7 in January.

Latest sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

soccer

Invincibles no more: Liverpool lose in EPL

Liverpool's 44-match unbeaten Premier League run has ended in dramatic style as they were thumped 3-0 at relegation-threatened Watford.

cricket

Aussies hammered in Proteas ODI opener

A depleted South Africa have proved too good for Australia, cruising to a 74-run victory in the one-day international series opener in Paarl.

basketball

Kings stun Melbourne late in 1st NBL semi

Sydney have overturned a 16-point final-quarter deficit to score a 86-80 home win over Melbourne United in the opening game of their NBL semi-final series.

soccer

Nabbout delivers Victory A-L win over Reds

Andrew Nabbout's late brilliance has delivered Melbourne Victory a 2-1 comeback win over Adelaide United, keeping their faint A-League finals hopes alive.

news

health

Australia records first coronavirus death

A 78-year-old Perth man has become the first person in Australia to die from the coronavirus as authorities brace for potentially more cases as it spreads.

sport

cricket

Late call on Perry for T20 crunch match

Australian superstar Ellyse Perry remains in doubt for Monday's sudden-death Twenty20 World Cup game against New Zealand with a hip injury.

world

unrest, conflicts and war

US and Taliban sign peace deal

An accord between Washington and the hardline Islamist group signed on Saturday is aimed at ending the Afghan war and the withdrawal of US and coalition troops.