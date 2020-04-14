China’s Russian border new battleground

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported on in China, up from 99 a day earlier. Image by EPA PHOTO

Health

China’s Russian border new battleground

By By Yew Lun Tian and Huizhong Wu

April 14, 2020

2020-04-14 13:50:10

China’s northeast Heilongjiang province which borders Russia has become the new battleground against the coronavirus as authorities reported the highest number of new daily cases in nearly six weeks, driven by infected travellers from overseas.

China fears a rise in imported cases could spark a second wave of COVID-19 and push the country back into a state of near paralysis.

A total of 108 new coronavirus cases were reported in mainland China on Sunday, up from 99 a day earlier and marking the highest number of cases since 143 infections were reported on March 5.

The National Health Commission said 98 of the new cases were imported, a new record. A total of 49 Chinese nationals who entered Heilongjiang province from Russia tested positive.

“Our little town here, we thought it was the safest place,” said a resident of the border city of Suifenhe, who only gave his surname as Zhu.

“Some Chinese citizens they want to come back, but it’s not very sensible, what are you doing coming here for?”

Though the number of daily infections across China have dropped sharply from the height of the epidemic in February, China has seen the daily toll creep higher after hitting a trough on March 12 because of the rise in imported cases.

Chinese cities near the border with Russia are tightening border controls and imposing stricter quarantines in response to influx of infected patients from the country.

Suifenhe last week announced restrictions on movements and gatherings similar to those imposed in Wuhan city, where the coronavirus outbreak first emerged late last year, and extended the closure of its border with Russia.

The land route through the city had become one of few options available for Chinese nationals trying to get into China after Russia stopped all flights to the country.

Suifenhe and Harbin, capital of Heilongjiang, are now mandating 28 days of quarantine for all arrivals from abroad as well as nucleic acid and antibody tests.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

rugby league

Nine and NRL seek crucial Foxtel meeting

The NRL and its free-to-air broadcast partner have sought a meeting with Foxtel before deciding the next step to resume this year's suspended competition.

rugby league

Qld Premier doubts Origin can go ahead

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk says she doubts whether the 2020 State of Origin series can go ahead during the coronavirus pandemic.

cricket

Kohli would be king without a crowd: Lyon

Nathan Lyon says the potential absence of spectators won't affect India skipper Virat Kohli, who tends to feed off the energy of chaotic crowds, this summer.

Australian rules football

Beveridge wants AFL draft age raised now

Western Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge wants the minimum AFL draft age raised now while the coronavirus shutdown has provided a window in which to do so.

news

health

More virus tests check on community spread

Any relaxing of the restrictions in place to curb the spread of coronavirus in Australia is still many weeks away, the prime minister says.

sport

Australian rules football

AFL games possible by July: David Koch

Port Adelaide chairman David Koch has been buoyed by recent progress in the fight against the spread of COVID-19, which could see the AFL season restart.

world

virus diseases

Ardern's tribute to Boris' NZ nurse Jenny

Jacinda Ardern has used her Facebook account to send well-wishes to Kiwi Jenny McGee, a nurse that UK PM Boris Johnson has told the world saved his life.