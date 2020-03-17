China’s new virus cases mostly flown in

Mainland China has reported a drop in new coronavirus cases, but major cities such as Beijing and Shanghai continue to deal with infected travellers arriving from abroad.

China had 16 new infections on Sunday, the National Health Commission said on Monday, down from 20 the previous day.

The new cases took the mainland’s tally to 80,860.

Twelve of the new figures were imported infections, exceeding the number of domestic transmissions for a third day.

The World Health Organisation says Europe has become the pandemic’s current epicentre.

Beijing accounted for four infections, the southern province of Guangdong for four, while the commercial hub of Shanghai had two, with one each in southwest Yunnan and northwest Gansu.

That took the tally of imported infections to 123.

China has tightened checks on international travellers, with the capital Beijing ordering 14 days in its quarantine facilities for anyone arriving from aboard, starting Monday.

It has suspended departures by ships on international cruises from mainland ports as well as routes to South Korea and Japan, according to remarks at a news conference on Monday by the State Council, or cabinet.

Beijing has redirected all international flights that were scheduled to land at its new Daxing airport in the south to the older international airport in the northeast.

China issued a joint statement from several ministries on Monday saying it would punish people who make false health declarations when entering the country.

Beijing police said they were investigating a case involving a 37-year-old woman coming back from the US who had hid her symptoms before boarding.

Mainland China’s only locally transmitted new infections on Sunday were in Wuhan, the source of the outbreak and capital of the central province of Hubei, with four cases.

It was the province’s 11th consecutive day with no new infections outside Wuhan.

China’s death toll in the outbreak stood at 3213 by Sunday, up 14 from the previous day. In Hubei, there were 14 new deaths, 13 in Wuhan.