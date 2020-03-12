China eases curbs as infections retreat

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak began. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

China eases curbs as infections retreat

By AAP

March 12, 2020

2020-03-12 16:58:16

More places in China have lowered emergency response levels to the coronavirus epidemic and relaxed travel restrictions a day after President Xi Jinping visited the epicentre of the outbreak, signalling authorities are turning the tide.

Total infections in mainland China stood at 80,778 with 24 new cases by Tuesday, while 22 more deaths took the toll to 3158, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

All the latest deaths occurred in Wuhan, the central city that was visited by Xi for the first time on Tuesday since the outbreak began there in December.

Home to 11 million people, the provincial capital of Hubei province was placed in lockdown in late January.

The most encouraging trend to be taken from the latest infection figures, was lower rate of transmission within communities in China as 10 of Tuesday’s 24 new cases involved people travelling from abroad.

At present, just 79 of overall cases in China have come from abroad but as that number increases, authorities are turning their focus on how to deal with that risk.

The capital of Beijing saw six new cases on Tuesday involving individuals who travelled from Italy and the United States, while Shanghai had two imported infections, Shandong province one and Gansu province one.

Taiwan too has begun reporting an uptick in imported cases. The government said on Wednesday the island’s 48th case was a woman in her 30s who had returned from holiday in Britain and had most likely been infected while overseas.

New infections in Hubei continued to stabilise, with new cases declining for the sixth day. All 13 new cases in Hubei were recorded in Wuhan.

Amid slowing domestic infections, a few cities in Hubei have started to ease curbs on movement of people and goods.

On Wednesday, Japanese automaker Nissan said it planned to partially resume production at two Chinese plants, one of them in Hubei.

The city of Qianjiang in Hubei bucked the trend, however, with authorities saying they would retain strict transport bans, revoking a previous policy of removing traffic checkpoints and resuming public transport.

Elsewhere, however, Hunan province and the municipality of Chongqing lowered their emergency response level, while cities around Shandong province resumed inter-city and rural passenger transportation routes, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Shandong, however, stopped short of resuming routes to Beijing and Hubei province.

So far about 24 of China’s municipalities, regions and provinces have so far cut their emergency response level from the highest tier previously.

Latest sport

motor racing

Hamilton shocked Aussie GP being held

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton admits he is shocked that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid coronavirus fears.

rugby league

Cowboys embracing stadium opener hype

Cowboys coach Paul Green is confident his side will handle the occasion when they play at their new home ground for the first time against Brisbane on Friday.

NBA

NBA suspends season over coronavirus

The NBA season has been suspended after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for the coronavirus, casting doubt of the remainder of the schedule.

cricket

Finch tells Aussie bats to stand up

Australia's batsmen have been told they need to make more match winning totals against New Zealand to end a five-match losing streak in one-day cricket.

sport

More F1 coronavirus tests amid sport chaos

More Formula One team members are being tested for coronavirus in Melbourne as the outbreak forces numerous Australian sports to take preventative action.

news

politics

Australia to consider Europe travel ban

The government may suspend all travel to Europe in light of coronavirus, with actor Tom Hanks confirmed to be one of Australia's 128 cases.

sport

motor racing

Hamilton shocked Aussie GP being held

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton admits he is shocked that the season-opening Australian Grand Prix is going ahead amid coronavirus fears.

world

virus diseases

Trump suspends travel from Europe to US

The US will suspend all travel from Europe, excluding the UK, for 30 days amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Donald Trump says.