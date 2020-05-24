Chinese AI firms added to US blacklist

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The US is moving to blacklist dozens of Chinese high-tech companies involved in surveillance. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Chinese AI firms added to US blacklist

By David Shepardson and Karen Freifeld

May 24, 2020

2020-05-24 10:33:30

The United States is preparing to add 33 Chinese firms and institutions to an economic blacklist, for alleged ties to China’s military, or persecution of Uighurs.

Seven companies and two institutions were listed for being “complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labour and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs” and others, the Commerce Department said in a statement.

Two dozen other companies, government institutions and commercial organisations were added for supporting procurement of items for use by the Chinese military, the department said in another statement.

The blacklisted companies focus on artificial intelligence and facial recognition, markets that US chip companies such as Nvidia Corp and Intel Corp have been heavily investing in.

Among the companies named is NetPosa, one of China’s most famous AI companies, whose facial recognition subsidiary is linked to the surveillance of Muslims.

The actions follow the same blueprint used by Washington in its attempt to limit the influence of Huawei Technologies Co Ltd for what it says are national security reasons. Last week, Commerce took action to try to further cut off Huawei’s access to chipmakers. 

Latest sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Australian rules football

West Coast chasing AFL cap exemption

West Coast have asked for permission to use extra football staff to ease the burden of their temporary relocation to Queensland when the AFL season restarts.

rugby league

Warriors get NRL OK to loan players

The NRL has granted the Warriors a temporary OK to sign loan players as the exiled New Zealand club battles an injury crisis.

rugby union

RA and QRU release Reds rugby trio

Queensland Reds players Izack Rodda, Harry Hockings and Isaac Lucas have been released by Rugby Australia and the Queensland Rugby Union.

Australian rules football

AFL star Steven interviewed by police

Geelong star Jack Steven has reportedly been interviewed by police over the events surrounding the stab wound he suffered last weekend.

news

disease

Community sports get roadmap to play

Community sports have been given a roadmap for a safe return to the sporting field as the nation continues to ease COVID-19 restrictions.

sport

cricket

COVID guidelines to alter cricket customs

Umpires wearing gloves to inspect the ball is among changes that cricket administrators will likely implement when the sport returns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

world

politics

NKorea to bolster nuclear war deterrence

North Korea's state media says Kim Jong Un has hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities.