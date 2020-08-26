Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.
China's deputy ambassador to Australia, Wang Xining, gave a rare speech to the National Press Club. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

politics

Chinese envoy reveals anger with Australia

By Daniel McCulloch

August 26, 2020

2020-08-26 15:48:04

China’s deputy ambassador to Australia has revealed the depth of his country’s anger with Scott Morrison’s calls for a coronavirus inquiry.

Wang Xining did not pull his punches during a rare speech to the National Press Club in Canberra on Wednesday.

Mr Wang said the rift in the Australia-China relationship could only be fixed through goodwill and respect.

He argued Australia had unfairly singled China out in calling for the inquiry and displayed a lack of courtesy and diplomacy.

“But more importantly, it hurt the feelings of the Chinese people,” Mr Wang said.

COVID-19 has killed more than 800,000 people globally including 549 in Australia.

China has launched several trade strikes against Australia in response to the inquiry.

Australian ministers have also been ignored by their Chinese counterparts for more than six months.

Mr Wang denied trade sanctions on beef, wine and barley were economic coercion and argued Australian ministers weren’t following protocol.

He claimed China eventually agreed to the coronavirus inquiry because it was nothing like the finger-pointing exercise Mr Morrison first requested.

But Mr Wang side-stepped questions about where the coronavirus pandemic started if not in Wuhan, China.

“I think it is up to the scientists to find out,” he said.

Repeatedly pressed about the diplomatic freeze on Australian ministers, the deputy ambassador said: “There are some shadows over here about our relationship.”

“So we need to make our position much more clear in order to remove the shadows and let the sun shine on our relationship.”

Mr Wang said China did not interfere in Australia’s internal affairs or want to change its culture.

“The last thing China wants to do is to inflict on others what China suffered, or to bully others as we were bullied.”

He said China had no interest in imposing socialism on Australia.

“We’re not asking Hungry Jack’s to sell Chinese dumplings,” Mr Wang said.

But he made it clear China was not for turning on its social and political systems.

“China cannot afford to live in the Australian way or in the American way,” Mr Wang said.

“We do not believe that unbounded materialism is sustainable or that excessive consumerism is ethical.”

He launched an incendiary spray at critics of Confucius Institute partnerships between Chinese and Australian universities.

The deputy ambassador said China and Australia could both play active roles in promoting regional stability and prosperity.

“We don’t see Australia as a strategic threat,” Mr Wang said.

The relationship has also been heavily strained by foreign interference, human rights abuses and the decision to ban Huawei from Australia’s 5G network.

Australian security agencies have warned universities about the risks of Chinese government talent recruitment programs.

Ahead of the keynote speech, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the Australia-China relationship was mutually beneficial.

“It’s in both of our interests to continue to support and nourish that relationship,” he told reporters.

“That’s what Australia has always done, that’s what we will continue to do.”

Latest news

inquest

NSW coroner critical over death in custody

Young Indigenous dad Tane Chatfield chose to kill himself in jail but the NSW prison system inadequately cared for him beforehand, a coroner has found.

politics

Chinese envoy reveals anger with Australia

A senior Chinese diplomat has revealed the depth of anger at Scott Morrison's calls for an independent coronavirus inquiry during a rare speech in Canberra.

epidemic and plague

NSW's police chief backs hotel quarantine

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller insists the state's hotel quarantine system is working, with Premier Gladys Berejiklian noting no system is foolproof.

politics

Under-pressure PM doubles down on Victoria

Continued pressure over aged care coronavirus outbreaks has sparked another blistering attack on Victoria's handling of the crises from the prime minister.

disease

Vic records 24 deaths, 149 new virus cases

Victoria has recorded a jump in COVID-19 deaths with 24 new fatalities, bringing the state toll to 462 and national figure to 549.

news

inquest

NSW coroner critical over death in custody

Young Indigenous dad Tane Chatfield chose to kill himself in jail but the NSW prison system inadequately cared for him beforehand, a coroner has found.

sport

rugby league

Family impact breaking point for Seibold

Anthony Seibold lost the desire to battle on as Brisbane's NRL head coach when the club's horror 2020 started taking a toll on his family.

world

politics

Melania Trump offers sympathy on COVID-19

First lady Melania Trump, speaking at the Republican National Convention, has acknowledged the pain caused by COVID-19.