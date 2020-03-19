Discover Australian Associated Press

Chinese actor Yunxiang Gao has been found not guilty of rape. Image by James Gourley/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Chinese star not guilty of Sydney rape

By Steve Zemek

March 19, 2020

2020-03-19 13:13:25

A Chinese movie star and producer have been found not guilty of raping a woman inside a Sydney hotel room.

A jury on Thursday found actor Yunxiang Gao and producer Jing Wang not guilty of sexually assaulting the woman at the Shangri-La Hotel in March 2018.

Mr Gao, once described as the “Chinese Hugh Jackman”, was acquitted of five counts of sexual assault and two counts of indecent assault.

Mr Wang was found not guilty of sexual intercourse without consent, five counts of sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault and two counts of attempted sexual assault.

A jury last year failed to reach a verdict in the matter, but the pair were found not guilty in a retrial.

Latest news

