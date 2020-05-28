Chinese survey team climbs Everest

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Members of a Chinese survey team head for the summit of Mount Everest. Image by AP PHOTO

Technology

Chinese survey team climbs Everest

By AAP

May 28, 2020

2020-05-28 15:30:28

A Chinese survey team has become the first and perhaps only group to climb Mount Everest this year, part of a project to remeasure the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain.

The ascent, reported by Chinese state media, comes after both China and Nepal cancelled the spring climbing season on the mountain that straddles their border.

The closure is to prevent the coronavirus from spreading among expedition teams that typically live for weeks in tightly packed camps with little access to emergency medical help.

That could make the Chinese survey team the only people this year to reach the peak of Everest, which has seen growing crowds of climbers and mounds of accumulated garbage in recent years as commercial operations make it easier to scale the mountain.

A 53-member team from China’s Ministry of National Resources has been conducting scientific work on Everest since early March.

China’s network of Beidou satellites is being used in the survey to determine the mountain’s current height and natural resources, the Xinhua News Agency reported.

Data on snow depth, weather and wind speed is also being measured to aid in glacier monitoring and ecological protection, it said.

China has conducted six major surveys of the mountain, known in China as Qomolangma, since the establishment of the People’s Republic in 1949. It’s height was registered at 8,848.13 meters (29,029 feet) in 1975 and 8,844.43 meters (29,017 feet) in 2005.

China has also taken advantage of the lack of climbers to collect garbage from Everest and other popular climbing peaks, the report said.

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

cricket

WACA fume as CA snub Perth for India tour

Western Australian cricket officials have lashed the decision to overlook Optus Stadium for hosting one of Australia's four Tests against India this summer.

Australian rules football

AFL nears call on WA clubs' staff request

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir is hopeful the club will be permitted to use five extra staff while the team is based in Queensland for the AFL season restart.

rugby league

NSW premier cools NRL push for crowds

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian doubts the NRL can have crowds back by July despite Peter V'landys' insistence Thursday's game could have a crowd.

rugby league

Roosters won't target Latrell: Robinson

Roosters coach Trent Robinson says his team will not change the way they play to focus on former star Latrell Mitchell when they face the Rabbitohs on Friday.

news

health

SA to halt overseas arrivals after bungle

SA has called a halt to allowing international arrivals to enter on compassionate grounds after a woman who travelled from the UK tested positive to the virus.

sport

Australian rules football

Franklin to miss much of AFL season

Lance Franklin is set to miss a large chunk of the 2020 AFL season with a serious hamstring injury.

world

civil unrest

Lawmakers ejected from HK bill debate

Three lawmakers have been ejected from Hong Kong's legislative chamber as it debates a contentious bill to criminalise insulting the Chinese national anthem.