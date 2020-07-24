Chocolate link to reducing heart disease

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
A study has linked weekly chocolate intake to reduced risk of heart disease. Image by AP PHOTO

Health

Chocolate link to reducing heart disease

By Emma Bowden

July 24, 2020

2020-07-24 10:04:27

Eating chocolate at least once a week is linked to reducing the risk of heart disease, a large-scale study suggests.

Analysis of over 330,000 participants found that eating chocolate more than once a week reduced the risk of developing coronary heart disease by 8 per cent when compared to those who indulged less often.

Researchers combined six studies to examine the association between chocolate consumption and coronary heart disease, a condition where the arteries become blocked by a build up of fatty substances.

This narrows the arteries and reduces the supply of blood to the heart, leading to a heart attack in severe cases.

Author Dr Chayakrit Krittanawong, of Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, said: “Our study suggests that chocolate helps keep the heart’s blood vessels healthy.”

Some 336,289 participants, from the United States, Sweden and Australia, reported their chocolate consumption for the six separate studies.

Participants had an average follow-up time of around nine years in the studies, which spanned the past five decades.

The meta-analysis, published in the European Journal of Preventive Cardiology Research on Wednesday, found that 14,043 of the participants had developed coronary heart disease.

Compared with consumption less than once a week, eating chocolate regularly, more than once a week, was associated with an 8 per cent decreased risk of the condition, the authors report.

Researchers suggest that nutrients in chocolate, such as flavonoids, methylxanthines, polyphenols and stearic acid, may reduce inflammation and increase good cholesterol.

Limitations noted by the authors include different types of chocolate being consumed by participants, while lifestyle factors, such as exercise, were not adjusted for the studies.

The analysis did not examine whether any particular type of chocolate is more beneficial, or whether there is an ideal portion size.

But Dr Krittanawong added: “Moderate amounts of chocolate seem to protect the coronary arteries but it’s likely that large quantities do not.

“The calories, sugar, milk, and fat in commercially available products need to be considered, particularly in diabetics and obese people.”

Latest sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

Australian rules football

Greene back for AFL grand final rematch

The prospects of GWS turning around their worst start to an AFL season since 2014 have been boosted by the return from injury of star forward Toby Greene.

rugby league

Bulldogs release Harawira-Naera

Corey Harawira-Naera has been released from his NRL contract with Canterbury following the schoolgirl sex scandal, while Jayden Okunbor will return to the club.

Australian rules football

AFL reschedules Blues-Hawks clash

The AFL has reshuffled the round nine fixtures, pushing Carlton and Hawthorn's game from Thursday to Friday.

rugby league

Departure opens Roosters' door for SBW

The Sydney Roosters will create room in their NRL roster for Sonny Bill Williams by releasing youngster Asu Kepaoa but other hurdles could still exist.

news

disease

National cabinet considers Vic virus surge

National cabinet meets on Friday for the first time in two weeks to discuss the economic impact of COVID-19 and Victoria's actions to quell the spread.

sport

Australian rules football

Magpies star De Goey's AFL season in doubt

Explosive Collingwood forward Jordan De Goey could miss the rest of the AFL's home-and-away season after having finger surgery last week.

world

refugee

NZ extends arms to refugee Boochani

The New Zealand government has granted acclaimed novelist Behrouz Boochani refugee status, and a pathway to Kiwi citizenship.