The father of a choirboy at the centre of Cardinal George Pell's child abuse case is "furious". Image by Daniel Pockett/AAP PHOTOS

crime, law and justice

Choirboy dad ‘furious’ over Pell release

By Caroline Schelle

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 13:28:50

The father of a choirboy who Cardinal George Pell was accused of sexually abusing is ‘disgusted’ his convictions have been overturned.

The father of the man, who has since died, is gutted by the High Court decision to release the cardinal, his lawyer Lisa Flynn said on Tuesday.

“I’m disgusted,” he said through Ms Flynn. 

“He is furious. The man he believes is responsible for sexually abusing his son was convicted by a unanimous jury only to have that decision overturned today, allowing George Pell to walk free from jail.”

She said her client lost faith in the justice system and was shocked over the decision.

“He is heartbroken for the surviving victim who stuck his neck out by coming forward to tell his story but was ultimately let down by a legal process that forced him to relive his pain and trauma for no benefit.”

The remaining accuser who gave evidence at Cardinal Pell’s trial was an “upstanding citizen” who the jury believed.

“[He] had nothing to gain from speaking out other than to protect other children from the pain and suffering he has to live with on a daily basis,” the statement reads.

The surviving choirboy, Witness J, is expected to issue a statement on Wednesday according to his legal team.

The deceased choirboy’s father continued to believe his son was a victim of a sexual abuse at the hands of the cardinal, Ms Flynn said.

“We will continue to pursue a civil claim on behalf of our client despite the High Court’s ruling today,” she said.

Ms Flynn said the ruling would reinforce the view of many victims that the criminal justice system was ineffective in dealing with sexual assault cases.

But she urged victims to continue to come forward and face abusers.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Choirboy dad 'furious' over Pell release

The father of a choirboy who accused Cardinal George Pell of sexual abuse is "furious" and has lost faith in the justice system.

