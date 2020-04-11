Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
People won't be able to congregate for church services this Easter because of the coronavirus. Image by Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS

easter

Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

By Andi Yu

April 11, 2020

2020-04-11 20:40:34

Easter is a starkly different one today for Christians, who are adapting to celebrate their most important festival amidst social distancing restrictions.

Instead of bustling church attendance, worship bands and communal meals, many will sit in front of a screen at home to quietly remember a momentous gathering about 2000 years ago.

On the first Easter, Jesus’ 12 disciples were huddled in fear and sadness after seeing their leader killed on a cross.

At this gathering, the bible says the resurrected Jesus appeared to the disciples. Christians believe Jesus died for the sins of the world and rose to defeat death, giving hope for a new life with God.

In Melbourne’s inner north, Merri Creek Anglican church pastor Peter Carolane will sit in his living room and deliver an Easter message via Facebook Live. 

While in-person church gatherings offer formality and structure Reverend Carolane has chosen a different style on camera.

“We’ve tried to tone down the energy levels to try to make it more intimate,” Rev Carolane told AAP.

He has upped his technology skills in the last few weeks to improve his offering, such as skyping other people into the stream and adding pre-recorded video. 

Some church members will video conference in small groups for morning tea afterwards. 

Rev Carolane was encouraged by a large online audience on Good Friday, including those who are not ordinarily church-goers.

“I feel like, as people are realising they’re not in control of their own lives like they thought they were, and western liberal democracies have not got all the answers, that people are thinking about what really matters in a new kind of way,” he said.

Not all church leaders have found it easy to adapt. 

Anglican parish priest Steve Weickhardt in Port Lincoln, South Australia said he felt a “really deep grief” about Easter this year. 

“Easter day is a real blow,” he told AAP. “That’s our DNA.”

He will not provide an online service for his 40 elderly congregants, but has pointed them to online services run by other churches. 

Instead he will ring the church bell at 9am and they will know he is sitting down to pray for them. 

Catholics in the Sandhurst diocese of regional Victoria will be able to tune in online to a service livestreamed out of a church building.

Chair of the Bendigo Interfaith Council and retired priest Monsignor Frank Marriot told AAP the viewing numbers of online mass so far had been pleasing. 

At 82, Monsignor Marriott said he’d done well to navigate the Zoom video conferencing program for church meetings. 

In his Easter message on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Christians should live out their faith by abiding by social distancing restrictions and looking after their community and loved ones.

Latest news

health

Easter trad broken as Aussies land home

More than 1000 Australians will land home on special repatriation flights as millions of people ponder how to celebrate Easter without extended families.

health

Quarantine for new Melbourne arrivals

The latest arrivals from overseas will be medically screened and sent into isolation as the Victorian health chief calls for civil obedience over Easter.

health

'NSW, thanks for buying us time on virus'

Options for term two in NSW schools is being considered as the state's 7.5 million people are thanked for buying health workers time to fight coronavirus.

easter

Christians adapt to Easter in a pandemic

As Christians celebrate this Easter, some church leaders are rising to the challenge of banned gatherings while others feel a sense of grief.

health

Qld's new COVID-19 cases continue to fall

Queensland has recorded just 77 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week while overall, more than a third of the patients have recovered, in an encouraging sign.

news

health

Easter trad broken as Aussies land home

More than 1000 Australians will land home on special repatriation flights as millions of people ponder how to celebrate Easter without extended families.

sport

rugby union

Horan's way forward for Australian rugby

Rugby Australia is hopeful of reaching an agreement with the players' association following talks with RUPA amid the coronavirus-enforced suspension of play.

world

epidemic and plague

Global virus death toll passes 100,000

The US is on track to overtake Italy as the country with the highest coronavirus toll, though the true figures around the world are believed be much higher.