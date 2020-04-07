Church says Pell outcome devastates some

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
Brisbane's Archbishop Mark Coleridge says the Catholic church remains commited to child safety. Image by AP PHOTO

crime, law and justice

Church says Pell outcome devastates some

By Megan Neil

April 7, 2020

2020-04-07 12:03:47

Australia’s Catholic bishops say Cardinal George Pell’s acquittal will be devastating for many people but welcomed by those who believe in his innocence.

Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president and Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said the result did not change the church’s commitment to child safety.

“Today’s outcome will be welcomed by many, including those who have believed in the cardinal’s innocence throughout this lengthy process,” Archbishop Coleridge said.

“We also recognise that the High Court’s decision will be devastating for others.

“Many have suffered greatly through the process, which has now reached its conclusion.”

Archbishop Coleridge said anyone with allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel should go to the police.

“The result today does not change the church’s unwavering commitment to child safety and to a just and compassionate response to survivors and victims of child sexual abuse,” he said.

Hobart Archbishop Julian Porteous said the High Court’s decision vindicated Cardinal Pell’s consistent claims that he was not guilty.

“I am grateful for the professional and exacting legal review of the convictions by the High Court,” Archbishop Porteous said.

“The Catholic Church in Tasmania remains committed to seeking justice for the survivors of abuse and their families, and prays for healing for all who have suffered,” he said.

Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell’s early connections there.

“Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings,” Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Bishop Bird said the High Court decision ended many months of uncertainty.

“The whole process of trials and appeals has been distressing, most immediately for those directly involved in the court proceedings but also for others in the community, including victims and survivors of abuse and their families.”

Latest news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell walks free from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left prison in Victoria on Tuesday after Australia's highest court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse.

disaster and accident

Shark kills ranger off Qld island

Colleagues of a young Queensland ranger witnessed the shark attack that killed him as they swam off an island on the Great Barrier Reef.

politics

Panic buying eases, more distance kept

More Australians are reporting having avoided public spaces and group events as the message about how to stop the spread of coronavirus takes hold.

crime, law and justice

Church says Pell outcome devastates some

Australia's Catholic bishops say Cardinal George Pell's acquittal does not change the church's commitment to child safety.

crime, law and justice

High Court quashes George Pell convictions

Cardinal George Pell has won his appeal bid to the High Court and will be freed from prison after spending more than 400 days behind bars for child sex abuse.

news

crime, law and justice

Cardinal Pell walks free from prison

Cardinal George Pell has left prison in Victoria on Tuesday after Australia's highest court quashed five convictions for child sexual abuse.

sport

Australian rules football

Teague open to AFL quarantine hubs concept

Carlton coach David Teague is open to the idea of AFL quarantine hubs but believes the Blues would allow players to opt out if they weren't comfortable.

world

virus diseases

UK PM fights worsening virus symptoms

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is in intensive care in a London hospital after his coronavirus symptoms worsened.