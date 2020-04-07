Church says Pell outcome devastates some

Australia’s Catholic bishops say Cardinal George Pell’s acquittal will be devastating for many people but welcomed by those who believe in his innocence.

Australian Catholic Bishops Conference president and Brisbane Archbishop Mark Coleridge said the result did not change the church’s commitment to child safety.

“Today’s outcome will be welcomed by many, including those who have believed in the cardinal’s innocence throughout this lengthy process,” Archbishop Coleridge said.

“We also recognise that the High Court’s decision will be devastating for others.

“Many have suffered greatly through the process, which has now reached its conclusion.”

Archbishop Coleridge said anyone with allegations of sexual abuse by church personnel should go to the police.

“The result today does not change the church’s unwavering commitment to child safety and to a just and compassionate response to survivors and victims of child sexual abuse,” he said.

Hobart Archbishop Julian Porteous said the High Court’s decision vindicated Cardinal Pell’s consistent claims that he was not guilty.

“I am grateful for the professional and exacting legal review of the convictions by the High Court,” Archbishop Porteous said.

“The Catholic Church in Tasmania remains committed to seeking justice for the survivors of abuse and their families, and prays for healing for all who have suffered,” he said.

Ballarat Bishop Paul Bird said the case had divided opinions in legal circles and the general community, and particularly in his diocese because of Cardinal Pell’s early connections there.

“Now that the highest court in the land has given a judgement, I hope this will bring some sense of resolution to all those affected by the proceedings,” Bishop Bird said on Tuesday.

Bishop Bird said the High Court decision ended many months of uncertainty.

“The whole process of trials and appeals has been distressing, most immediately for those directly involved in the court proceedings but also for others in the community, including victims and survivors of abuse and their families.”