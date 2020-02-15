Churchman urges stronger data surveillance

Discover Australian Associated Press

Discover Australian Associated Press: its products and services

CONTACT US

AAP Newswire

Australia’s national news agency, delivering a continuous stream of breaking news, information and images direct to clients. Ready-to-use on all platforms and channels, our news service sets the standard for accuracy, reliability and impartiality.

Pagemasters

Pagemasters is a global provider of sub-editing, listings and imaging services. Our highly-skilled editors provide complete media production services to metropolitan and regional newspapers, websites, magazines, sporting bodies and education sectors.

Medianet

The leading provider of media intelligence and communication solutions, AAP Medianet's Distribution and Database services connect organisations with Australian media professionals to achieve their PR and communication goals.

Megaform

Megaform supplies racing data and content for gallops, greyhounds and harness to hundreds of form guides and websites around Australia. Fields, form, comment, results and much more. Our racing data is trusted, accurate and reliable.

AAP Photos

Breaking news, feature and stock photography, delivered at speed and on-demand. Quality-controlled and curated by our network of professional photographers and editors, coverage focuses on national and world events, sport, entertainment and lifestyle.

Mediaverse

Australia’s leading media analysis agency providing bespoke media intelligence and reputation tracking for Australia’s largest organisations. Our team of media experts deliver data-driven insights to help clients make strategic decisions, manage reputation and leverage trends.

AAP Directories

Australia's leading publisher of biographical data, records and media guides. Research, target and connect with key Australian contacts and companies in media, government institutions, organisations and associations.

AAP Studio

AAP Studio is a team of big thinkers, strategists, designers and problem solvers. Drawing on AAP's broad range of editorial and creative resources, Studio delivers engaging content and thoughtful design solutions for brands and publishers.
The Uniting Church says data retention laws are necessary for issues such as child safety. Image by Mick Tsikas/AAP PHOTOS

Technology

Churchman urges stronger data surveillance

By Finbar O'Mallon

February 15, 2020

2020-02-15 13:02:29

Arguments around increased government retention of personal data focus too heavily on privacy and not child safety, a Uniting Church advocate says.

A Senate inquiry is reviewing the government’s mandatory metadata retention scheme, which requires telecommunications companies to store the web data of its users for two years.

Dozens of government agencies can then apply to access the data.

“Our experience of working in this area is that access to the metadata is absolutely essential for law enforcement,” Dr Mark Zirnsak told the committee on Friday.

“One would assume the only human rights that matter are the right to freedom of expression and rights to privacy.

“There is the ignoring of other basic human rights such as the right to be protected by child sexual abuse.”

Dr Zirnsak said metadata helped capture paedophiles and their extended networks.

But he warned metadata use should be proportionate to the crime and not used to pursue unpaid parking fines.

Brisbane and Sydney councils have previously done exactly that.

“The whole regime is being called into question because of that,” Dr Zirnsak said.

He also weighed in on debate about the data regime’s impact on journalists and whistleblowers.

Dr Zirnsak said media companies should not be the ones to dictate what’s in the public interest, particularly given some pursued internal leaks while outwardly advocating for greater protections.

The Human Rights Law Centre told the committee the laws should be wound back from allowing access to 87 government agencies to just 22.

Lawyer Alice Drury said data should only be used to investigate serious crimes like child sex abuse.

Latest sport

golf

Lee slips down Australian Open leaderboard

World No.8 Minjee Lee has slipped down the Women's Australian Open leaderboard early in Saturday's third round at Royal Adelaide.

golf

Hot Scott chasing Kuchar at Riviera

Adam Scott posted a hot 64 at Riviera to sit three shots off the pace after the second round at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles.

golf

World league a concern for PGA Tour: Scott

Australia's Adam Scott says the US PGA Tour "should be concerned" by a proposed rival world golf tour.

soccer

Man City hit with two-season European ban

Manchester City have been banned from European club competition for the next two seasons for Financial Fair Play breaches.

rugby league

Foran replacement grabs Bulldogs chance

Canterbury star Kieran Foran has been struck down with injury, but it opens the door of NRL opportunity for his replacement, Jack Cogger.

news

disease

Call for partial lift of virus travel ban

A business group has called for a partial lifting of the travel ban from mainland China to Australia saying it has dealt tourism a "savage blow".

sport

golf

Lee slips down Australian Open leaderboard

World No.8 Minjee Lee has slipped down the Women's Australian Open leaderboard early in Saturday's third round at Royal Adelaide.

world

virus diseases

Virus toll 1500, Beijing orders quarantine

A 14-day self-quarantine is being imposed on people returning to Beijing from holidays to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.